SHIPSHEWANA — While many area towns and cities are canceling their festival scheduled for the summer of 2020, Shipshewana is moving forward with a new festival in late July.
The town council approved the closure of Morton Street from the greenhouse to North Village Drive during Thursday night’s meeting for the Shipshewana Summer Festival. The festival set for Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1 is sponsored by the Shipshewana police and fire departments.
Town Manager Robert Shanahan said the festival would be a good thing for the community with the recent cancellation of Mayfest, which is typically held at the beginning of May to welcome in the summer season.
“I think it is going to be a great thing,” he said.
Shipshewana Fire Chief Chad Miller was present at Thursday night’s meeting to discuss this year’s festival.
This year’s festival will include a softball tournament, kids carnival area, live music, car show on Friday night and three on three basketball tournament.
Fire department personnel will be doing a extrication demonstration for residents and the police department will have K-9 demonstrations.
Miller said he is working on lining up other events. More details will be posted on the town’s website as the event draws closer.
By July 4 the state is set to be in Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state, which allows for festivals and large gatherings.
Shanahan said the town will take every precaution it can to help keep festival goers safe, as the coronavirus will still be present in Indiana.
“Life is going to go on, we are going to be as careful as we can,” he said.
A fundraiser for the fire department was also scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17. The fire department will host its fish fry, which was canceled this spring.
Beginning Monday the parks and restroom facilities within the town will reopen adhering to all state guidelines.
The Wolf Community Building will be available for rentals during the month of June. Limits will still be placed on the amount of people allowed at gatherings following state guidelines.
The town is also moving forward on several street projects as we move into the summer construction season.
Work is set to begin on Middlebury Street, the old concrete will be removed and replaced with asphalt from the west end of town to the east. The work will include new curbs, gutters, drainage and sidewalks. The town received Community Crossing funds to pay for the repairs.
Shanahan also received the go ahead Thursday night to engage an engineering firm to develop plans for a sidewalk project along US 5. The sidewalk would run from Blue Gate Garden Inn & Conference Center to the existing sidewalk at Farver Street.
In other business, the town board:
• Contracted with Miller’s Excavating for $4,200 approved to tear down the old public restrooms in town was approved
• Announced the town will again start assessing late fees on water bills during the month of June
• Said the town will begin turning on irrigation accounts in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.