LAGRANGE — A LaGrange bicyclist is in a Fort Wayne hospital after he was hit by two different vehicles Tuesday morning just south of LaGrange.
Richard Bontrager, 50, was riding his bicycle north on C.R. 00EW when he was struck from behind by a hit-and-run driver. Bontrager was left lying in the northbound lane of traffic.
A second vehicle, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Ralph Geesaman, 66, of LaGrange, then ran over Bontrager. According to the accident report, Geesaman told police he didn’t see Bontrager lying in the road.
Bontrager was transported to LaGrange Parkview Hospital and then airlifted to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The accident remains under investigation. Police are asking that anyone with information about this accident contact the LaGrange County Sheriff Office at 463-7491.
