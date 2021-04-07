ALBION — Noble County Sheriff Max Weber told the Noble County Council Monday that he plans to ask for additional manpower when budget hearings come around this August.
“I want to plan on adding a couple of officers,” Weber said. “I don’t want any less than two.”
Weber provided the council with a detailed report comparing Noble County to counties with a similar population, and then compared that to the number of deputies those communities have.
The Indiana counties of Henry, Noble, Lawrence, Dubois, DeKalb, Marshall, Jackson and Shelby all have populations between 40,000-50,000, according to data provided by Weber. Noble County ranks No. 1 in population of those counties at 47,945.
Noble County may rank first in population, but it ranks tied for fifth in the number of merit deputies at 21.
Noble County’s total of 21 sworn officers includes Weber, his chief deputy, detectives, road supervisors and deputies.
Shelby County has 33 sworn officers. Lawrence County has 27, followed by Henry (26), Dubois (22) and Noble and Marshall counties, each with 21. DeKalb County has 18 sworn officers, followed by Jackson with 16.
Compared to surrounding counties, Steuben County has 24 sworn officers, LaGrange County has 21 and Whitley County has 19.
According to Weber’s data, the last time the Noble County Sheriff’s Department added manpower was in 2016 when it went from 21 to 22 officers. That number included jail commander Shane Coney, who left for a similar position with the Kosciusko County Jail, dropping the number back to 21 as of Jan. 1, 2018.
The sheriff’s department is currently operating at 2014 manpower levels (when it went from 20 to 21 officers).
The number of incidents for deputies has increased from 12,389 in 2016, according to Weber’s data, to 17,842 in 2020. There was a drop off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, deputies were detailed to 20,014 calls, an increase of 61.5% over 2016’s calls.
“The time is right to keep building,” Weber said.
Weber and County Councilman Doug Harp, who is the police chief for the city of Auburn, said that local counties and municipalities haven’t been able to count on the Indiana State Police for assistance for years as that organization deals with its own manpower shortages at the Fort Wayne Post.
“I’m not knocking them,” Weber said.
Weber also provided the council with a cost analysis of adding personnel as of 2021. The total cost, including health insurance, federal taxes, police pension and salary runs to $84,097.64.
Weber said the housing of federal and Indiana Department of Correction inmates more than compensates for the additional expenditures of his manpower request. Money for housing these inmates does not go to the sheriff’s department or jail, but is deposited into the county’s general fund.
Council president Denise Lemmon said she knows how difficult it is for law enforcement in this day and age. She pointed out to Saturday’s anti-Klan rally which was held in Auburn. The event drew more than a dozen armed men with long guns and body armor who said they were there to “protect” the anti-Klan gatherers.
It was a powder keg whose fuse was never lit.
“We know we’re one incident away,” Lemmon said of the area’s relative calm. “It’s very tenuous at best.”
Weber and Harp said they are fortunate to live and work in areas that are for the most part very pro law enforcement.
