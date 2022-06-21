Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Angela J. Colwell, 45, of the 800 block of North Mill Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Colwell was held without bond.
Brandon K. Jodway, 20, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jodway was released on his own recognizance.
Jimmy M. McCormick, 39, of the 500 block of Wabash Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. McCormick was held on $2,500 bond.
Gary M. Anderson, 36, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Anderson was released on his own recognizance.
Spencer D. Feller, 44, of the 9400 block of East 10th Street, Indianapolis, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Friday by Albion police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Shane A. Hays, 48, of the 600 block of North Mott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Hays was released on his own recognizance.
Tony V. Pav, 35, of the 1200 block of East Hively Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Pav was held on $2,500 bond.
Terry Pilant, 59, of the 200 block of East Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging two sex offender registration violations, a Level 6 felony. Pilant was held without bond.
Crystal G. Robertson, 44, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Robertson was held on $2,500 bond.
Isaias S. Santiago Jr., 30, of the 700 block of Gates Street, West Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Santiago was held without bond.
Adrian M. Shull, 18, of t he 58800 block of S.R. 15, Goshen, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shull was held without bond.
Russell H. Smith Jr., 30, of the 200 block of Lincoln Highway West, New Haven, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason M. Stoneburner, 41, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was booked at 6:11 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a violation of drug court.
Wayne D. Chalstrom, 38, of the 800 block of Fulmer Road, Mishawaka, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-shoplifting with a prior, unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony. Chalstrom was held on $2,500 bond.
Noe S. Estrada, 19, of the 100 block of Senior Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:52 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Estrada was held on $2,500 bond.
Chace M. Gamble, 25, of the 3900 block of Trieer Road, Fort Wayne, was booked at 11:36 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Renee D. Holliday, 40, of the 00 block of David Street, Cartersville, Georgia, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging credit card fraud, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; forgery, a Level 6 felony; and identity deception, a Level 6 felony. Holliday was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher D. Hollowell, 42, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Hollowell was held on $10,000 bond.
Johnnie F. Howard, 37, of the 7200 bloc of C.R. 29, Syracuse was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Howard was held on $10,000 bond.
Kimberly S. Mayfield, 52, of the 100 block of Newnam Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Mayfield was held on $2,500 bond.
Nolan R. Ogle, 18, of the 4500 block of Aqueduct Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Josue Rodriguez-Salazar, 18, of the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Rodriguez-Salazar was released on his own recognizance.
Marc A. Saucedo, 19, of the 900 block of Michigan Avenue, Goshen, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Saucedo was released on his own recognizance.
Corey D. Seafolk, 33, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 800N, Hudson, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Seafolk was held on $1,500 bond.
Jeremy M. Bundy, 29, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Kyler Gayhart, 20, of the 700 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:53 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a warrant, a Class C misdemeanor. Gayhart was released on his own recognizance.
Katelynn M. Parmley, 20, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Parmley was held on $2,500 bond.
