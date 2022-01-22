LAGRANGE— The Farm Place, Inc., a LaGrange County not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping children safely navigate foster care, received a Community Health Improvement grant from Parkview LaGrange Hospital for $10,000.
The money will be used to fund operating
expenses of The Farm Place and its soon-to-be-constructed Animal Companionship Center, both located just north of LaGrange.
Construction of the companionship center is expected to start in April. Its purpose is to provide a private, safe environment where area court staff, children’s advocates, and health care professionals can facilitate court-ordered visitations and life skills training, with the added benefit of comfort animal therapy. Currently, children affected by the trauma of separation from their parents must endure these visitations in very public places, such as fast-food restaurants, park benches, or library study rooms. The companionship center changes that by offering those involved private meeting rooms that can be scheduled by agencies such as the Indiana Department of Child Services, Northeastern Center, and Bowen Center that space at no cost. The facilities will be made available to agencies in all four northeast Indiana counties.
In addition to those meeting rooms, the center also will be a home for specially selected small farm animals. Those animals will offer children comfort during what otherwise can be an emotionally challenging time.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital’s grant, made through the Parkview Health Community Health Improvement Program, came at a critical time for The Farm as it prepares to begin building its animal companionship center. The grant will be used to help cover the operating expenses of the center, including power, water, and food for the on-site animals.
Keith James, vice president of The Farm board of directors, said the staff at the LaGrange hospital helped the organization apply for a grant.
“Christina Blaskie, community health manager for Parkview LaGrange, was very patient and helpful in the process,” he explained. “We are deeply grateful for all her help.”
According to James, Parkview LaGrange Hospital has a mission to improve the health of individuals in all communities within the scope of its service area. The Community Health Improvement Program – funded in LaGrange County by a percentage of income Parkview LaGrange Hospital sets aside annually – is one way in which that mission translates into traditional patient care as well as health services beyond their facility walls.
The Farm Place, established in 2016, is a faith-based initiative with a mission to provide a safe, nurturing, and restorative place for children in need through animal companionship and other therapeutic methods.
The Farm Place purchased ten acres of land just north of LaGrange and built a three-story, eight-bedroom, handicap-accessible home. A licensed foster family occupies the home. Since it opened in March of 2020, more than 40 children have passed through its doors while transitioning through the court system.
