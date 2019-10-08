LAGRANGE — A motorcycle rider who led police on a high-speed chase south of LaGrange early Saturday morning allegedly was carrying a pound of methamphetamine, the LaGrange Police Department reported.
The motorcyclist’s name has been withheld because of an ongoing police investigation.
According to the police report released by the LaGrange Police Department, the incident started Saturday at 12: 47 a.m. when a LaGrange officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of S.R. 9 and C.R. 300S. According to the report, the motorcyclist ignored the police officer’s initial attempt at a traffic stop and instead sped away, heading south on S.R. 9.
At times, the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. As the motorcyclist neared the intersection of S.R. 9 and C.R. 500S, he apparently failed to properly navigate a curve and crashed.
The motorcyclist reportedly suffered a serious neck injury in the crash. He was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center by helicopter.
While searching through the motorcyclist’s possessions, police said they found what they believed was a sealed bag filled with one pound of methamphetamine.
The motorcyclist is expected to recover and will be facing charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Other agencies assisting the LaGrange Police included the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the Rome City Marshal’s Office.
