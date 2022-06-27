KENDALLVILLE — Bolhoff is expanding once again.
This time, the company is looking to add about $3.78 million in new equipment to its plant in the East Industrial Park.
Company representatives were before the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee to request a tax abatement on the expansion.
The company is looking to add two Sacma cold header machines, which are used for the company's production of riv nuts, fasteners that the company primarily produces for use in the auto industry.
“This is further investment on localized production that we would normally manufacturer in Bolhoff China or Brazil,” general manager Chris Lautzenhiser said. “It's better for Kendallville. … We're going to continue to make new investments.”
Lautzenhiser said the machinery is specific to Bolhoff's global production, with the same types of machines located in their international locations in France, China and Brazil. The company is therefore able to shift production among its different locations depending on who has capacity or based on customer desires.
Lautzenhiser noted that one company had recently offered a price increase to have its components produced in the U.S. as opposed to overseas.
Bolhoff's primary customers are in automotive, but Lautzenhiser said the company is aiming to get into more manufacturing for the aerospace industry, too.
The $3.78 million would be for two Sacma cold headers as well as a Gasbarre annealing furnace, chiller and rigging.
Bolhoff estimates it would create four new jobs with an average wage of $25.12 per hour.
The company currently employes 84 people, with average wages of about $74,100 per year.
The EDAC board reviewed a seven-year abatement request for the project.
At seven years, the company would save about $148,220 in taxes, while paying about $114,776, a savings of about 56%.
Board members agreed to forward a positive recommendation to the Kendallville City Council, which will have final review and approval of the tax break.
Bolhoff last sought tax breaks in 2018, when it received two tax breaks, one for $3.15 million and a smaller one for about $316,000.
In other business Monday, the EDAC:
• Heard an update from Tara Streb of Noble County Economic Development Corp. about a new initiative to try to spur new housing development in Noble County.
• Heard an update from Jerry Steinbarger of the Kendallville Local Development Corp. about his group's recent financial support toward an robotics lab at the Community Learning Center that will help local students and adults obtain advanced manufacturing skills.
• Heard an update from Grace Caswell of the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau about upcoming events this summer across the county.
