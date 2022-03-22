KENDALLVILLE — If your heart is beating out of rhythm, or worse, not beating at all, ideally the first person to arrive needs to be able to shock it back to normal.
First responders can do that with Automatic Electronic Defibrillator machines and the Kendallville Fire Department is in the process of replacing its current equipment with some newer, top-of-the-line models.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley addressed the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety on Tuesday morning, seeking about $19,000 to replace seven AEDs for the fire department as well as the one AED that remains in City Hall in case of emergency.
The current Phillips brand AEDs have reached the end of their life and have outlived the best practices from the federal Food and Drug Administration, so the department is looking to update to a newer model.
“They’ve really outlived their life, 15 years, pretty standard. Well worth the money,” McKinley said.
The city is now looking to purchase new AEDs from device manufacturer Zoll, which is the same type used by Parkview Health and recommended for fire departments.
McKinley said the AEDs are a slightly more advanced models with additional features that can be utilized by someone with proper training like firefighters or other EMS workers.
That’s not to say that the average person couldn’t use it in an emergency — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe asked that specifically — with McKinley stating that it just has additional features that could be helpful to someone with more know-how.
McKinley said Parkview Noble has agreed to provide replacement pads for the units as needed, which will be a cost-savings to the city not having to purchase and replace those consumables.
All eight fire departments in Noble County are working on replacing their AEDs this year, with some of the smaller volunteer departments seeking grants to help with the replacement costs.
Noble County police officers also have AEDs in their vehicles, which were purchased in 2018 through a big local fundraising push from the local Fraternal Order of Police to get officers equipped with those. Those models are highly automated, with the devices even giving audio instructions to the user on where and how to place the pads on the patient’s chest. Those AEDs then automatic detect the person’s vitals and administer the appropriate shock to try to return to heart to a normal sinus rhythm.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Deferred a request to eliminate a no-parking restriction on State Street to the Kendallville City Council. A resident had requested the city repeal the no parking restriction from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on her block, which prevents her from parking a vehicle on the street during the day.
Since the no parking zone was established via city ordinance, the Board of Works sent the matter to the council, which is the body that would have to change it via ordinance.
• Approved reimbursement of $14,911 to Bill Fields, 1104 Riley Road, for materials and labor to remove and rebuild a pole building on his property. Fields received a building permit from the city to construct the structure, but it was later determined that an error by the city planning department allowed the building too close to the waters edge of Round Lake. The city agreed to reimburse Fields the cost to tear down, move and reconstruct the building on the property, due to the city’s error.
