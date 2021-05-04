ALBION — Where would a large solar energy field be most compatible in Noble County?
What kind of setbacks should be required?
A bill that passed in the Indiana House — but died in the Senate this past legislative session — would have set those guidelines for the entire state.
One provision in that bill would have allowed some local control. Any county with an ordinance in place before June 30 would have been exempt.
Even with that bill having failed, the Noble County Plan Commission is working to come up with its own guidelines as part of the county’s Unified Development Ordinance.
“Our zoning ordinance doesn’t have anything to do with solar energy,” Noble County Councilman George Bennett said during Monday’s regularly scheduled council meeting. “This is an important consideration in an area that has been neglected so far.”
Local solar fields in Noble County have generally been developments as part of business properties such as the field at Reliable Tool and Machine in Kendallville, solar panels atop the Community Learning Center in Kendallville or the proposed field going in at the former McCray Refrigerator site in Kendallville.
One rural solar field, the one operated by Noble REMC of S.R. 3 near LaOtto, is technically located in DeKalb County.
Solar arrays for private residences and farms aren’t commonplace, although improving technology could make such setups more feasible in the future if costs come down and efficiency continues to increase.
Bennett presides over the Noble County Plan Commission. In that capacity, he inquired as to whether the next plan commission meeting on May 19 be advertised as a joint session of the plan commission, Noble County Council and Noble County Commissioners.
An advertised joint session is required if more than one commissioner and more than three council members plan to attend a public meeting.
The purpose of the joint meeting would be to get a better understanding of what the council and commissioners would like to see in such a solar energy ordinance.
By getting that information upfront, the goal would be to create a document “as acceptable right out of the gate as possible,” Bennett said.
The hope is to create an ordinance which would balance the interest of property owners as well as their neighbors.
If legislation does pass at the state level and Noble County has nothing on the books, local government might have no say in how or where a solar field could go in Noble County.
Council president Denise Lemmon said she will be unable to attend the 7 p.m. plan commission meeting on May 19. Ditto for Councilwoman Bernie Lawson.
No other council members expressed an immediate interest in attending the meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The council approved a pair of tax abatements for B&J Medical, which is expanding its facilities and adding machinery to its plant at 4268 E. U.S. 6, Kendallville.
The council approved a seven-year abatement for a $1.4 million, 28,000-square-foot expansion at B&J’s location. The council also approved a five-year abatement on $4 million in new equipment.
In a tax abatement, the amount a company pays in property taxes for new equipment or facility expansion is increased incrementally through the life of the abatement.
The company plans to add six jobs with an average salary of $23 per hour with the expansion and new machinery, according to plant manager Kerry Leitch.
“I expect the (number of) new employees to be more than that,” Leitch told the council.
• The council heard a presentation from the Noble County Health Department regarding a shifting of duties for one of its employees. Environmental health specialist Linda Gray has seen her duties expanded to include serving as deputy health officer, providing a variety of new administrative duties to her plate.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said he felt the new responsibilities warranted a salary increase for Gray of at least $5,000 annually.
The issue was assigned to the county council’s job classification committee. From there, it will go to the salary committee before it will be addressed by the entire council.
