Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Nov. 5, through Monday, Nov. 15, according to jail records.
(NOTE: Bookings which occurred on Sunday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 10, were not provided to this newspaper)
Christin Hinkley 53, or North Creek, New York, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, by the Indiana State Police on a charge of dealing cocaine.
Arlin Yoder, 19, of the 2200 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Derek White, 32, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 275S, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. White posted bond and was released Saturday.
Heather Traster, 36, of the 5900 block of Osprey, Mendon, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Traster posted bond and was released Monday.
Cody Eling, 36, of the 11800 block of East C.R. 690S, Hudson, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Shepherd, no age provided, of the 200 block of Booth Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Kyle Collins, 36, of Iowa, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, by LaGrange Town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court on a Level 4 felony charge.
Scotty Miller, 43, of the 6100 block of South C.R. 530E, Wolcottville, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 9, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear court court relating to an original charge of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Shanijah Davis, 21, of the 1200 block of Sorin Street, South Bend, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant relating to an original charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
Clayton Whitcomb, 24, of the 200 block of Elermon Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tyler Rarick, 32, of the 1100 block of Moyer Street, Kendallville, was booked at 2:44 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Jesus Aguirre, 42, of the 1300 block of Wilckflower Street, Elkhart, was booked at 3:19 p.m. Friday on a returned for court order.
Brandon Palmer, 23, of the 500 block of Fairview Avenue, South Bend, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Palmer posted bond and was released Friday.
Justin McCam, 45, of the 0600 block of East C.R. 560S, Howe, was booked at 3:20 p.m. Friday on a return for court order.
Jonathan Schlabach, 18, of the 7800 block of West C.R. 675N, Shipshewana, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to service a sentence.
Kevin Stephens, 54, of the 800 block of West U.S. 20, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of being a habitual traffic law violator and operating while intoxicated.
Erica Nieves, 18, of the 300 block of North Lakeland Drive, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:07 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Nieves posted bond and was released Saturday.
Austin Bovonocore, 24, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 620S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a charge of carrying a handgun without a permit. Bvonocore posted bond and was released Saturday.
DeWayne Miller, 19, of the 7900 block of North C.R. 900W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of minor in possession.
Daryl Miller, 18, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 450W, Howe, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of minor in possession.
Trinity Hunter, 43, of the 7200 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle. Hunter posted bond and was released Monday.
Cresta Speicher, 45, of the 100 block of Lightning Hills Boulevard, LaGrange, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a hold order issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
