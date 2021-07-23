Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Dennis Gibson Jr., 53, of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Robert L. Barnes, 20, of the 1100 block of Brillhart Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Barnes was held without bond.
Douglas A. Helton, 35, of the 11300 block of North C.R. 850E, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Helton was released on his own recognizance.
Kristopher D. King, 36, of the 4500 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony. King was held on $2,500 bond.
Gregory D. Ummel, 39, of the 7400 block of West C.R. 200S, Kimmell, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ummel was held without bond.
Timothy S. Wicker, 37, of the 900 block of West Second Street, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 1 felony. Wicker was held without bond.
