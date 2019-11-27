KENDALLVILLE — The wonderful aroma of fresh-baked bread wafted through East Noble Middle School’s halls Tuesday morning, courtesy of a hands-on learning project in teacher Kim Desper’s family and consumer science classroom.
Her seventh- and eighth-graders had their hands full of bread dough, shaping it into loaves and popping it into the oven for baking.
Desper is the lucky recipient of a pallet of donated flour from King Arthur Flour, the oldest flour company in America, through its Bake for Good program. The program seeks to teach hands-on baking skills and the value of giving back to the community through its goals of “Learn, Bake, Share.”
Desper first heard about the Bake for Good program a couple of years ago, then encountered a King Arthur representative for the program at a state family and consumer science conference she attended.
Tuesday morning, Desper was bustling between her six classroom kitchens, offering tips to her first-time bread bakers. Each of her 130 students will use the donated flour to bake two loaves in class, one loaf to take home and the other loaf to be donated to Friendship Connection Food Pantry or to a person of their choice.
The company also provides each participating student with a tote bag containing one bag each of whole wheat flour and all-purpose flour, a batter scraper, a letter to parents, a plastic bag and a twistee tie for the loaf, and a cookbook. Students take the ingredients and recipes home to bake more bread for their families and teach the skill to others.
A video provided instruction on making the dough, from dividing it, kneading it, letting it rise, to folding it into layers to shape the loaf and seal the seams.
Students divided into six groups, one for each classroom kitchen. They made the dough on Monday, let it rise overnight, then shaped and baked it Tuesday. Most students said they had never baked bread before.
Brynn Roberts, Analyn Stanley and Adriana Somers worked together to shape their dough into one plain loaf and one braided loaf. They said working with the dough was fun, and they planned to use their bread for their Thanksgiving meals.
“It’s actually easy,” Stanley said.
Nearby, Aaron Youngkin, Deegan Munk, Connor Conoley and Blake Hartman were working to get their loaves shaped just right.
“It’s complicated, but it’s fun,” Conoley said.
The Rev. Angie Kidd of Common Grace Ministries and Friendship Connection food pantry was on hand to help with collecting the loaves being donated. She spoke to each class about the importance of the National Day of Giving on Dec. 3 and the mindset regarding poverty in the community.
Kidd said Friendship Connection provides supplemental nutrition to 150 families and 250 individual each month. A furniture bank provides beds, couches and chairs to those who need them.
“It helps people get a good night’s rest,” Kidd said.
Kidd told her own story of growing up in poverty and talked about the effect of labels that are often used to describe those in poverty. She said it’s difficult to ask for help and urged students not to use money as a way to measure people.
“Poor, needy, underserved,” Kidd said “Help me change the mindset of the community. We need to stop calling people ‘poor,’ ‘needy’ or ‘underserved.’ We are not lazy or stupid. Think of them as just like you.”
Kidd said learning skills and sharing them with others doesn’t cost anything in dollars. She asked them to use their heads (what they know), their hands (what they can do) and hearts (what they are passionate about) to share with others.
Desper said the loaves would all be baked by afternoon, then bagged for Friendship Connection.
