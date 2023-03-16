LIGONIER — Dr. Nate Lowe has “agreed in principle” to lead West Noble School Corporation, according to a letter to the community released Thursday morning from the board of trustees.
The text of the letter:
“West Noble Staff and Community,
“The West Noble School Board has extended an offer to Dr. Nate Lowe to serve as the new Superintendent at West Noble School Corporation. Nate has agreed in principle to the offer and a public vote will be taken after Indiana's legal hiring process for school superintendents is completed. The official approval/vote is expected in April with Nate starting yet this school year. Dr. Zimmerly will continue as interim superintendent until Nate is able to start and for a short transition period.
“Nate was chosen from a pool of 10 candidates and five were chosen for interviews. Three were invited to a second interview and ultimately the offer was extended to Nate.
“Nate and his family have been part of the West Noble Community for the past 27 years. He was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal at West Noble High School. He moved to serve West Noble students in alternative education with The Crossing, and helped start the Turning Point. Nate currently serves as the President of the Turning Point Board of Directors. Most recently he was training future school leaders at Indiana Wesleyan University. He is looking forward to continuing to serve the West Noble Community in this new role as the superintendent.
“Thank you.
West Noble Board of Trustees
Joe Hutsell, Joe Saggars, John Schwartz, Travis Stohlman, Paul Fought, Jeremy Brown and Parrish Kruger.”
Lowe is employed as an assistant professor by Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion for eight years, beginning in 2015, as the department chair of school administration programs, according to his LinkIn profile. He was named an associate professor in February.
Lowe was an adjunct professor at Bethel College in Mishawaka from 2014 to 2016.
Lowe was a principal, teacher and coach at West Noble from August 1996 to July 2011. He earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership and administration between 2009 and 2013 at Purdue University.
The superintendent-elect received a master of arts degree in education and leadership at Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne in 2002. He received his bachelor of science degree in secondary education and teaching from Taylor University in 1996.
