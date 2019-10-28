LAGRANGE — The horse at the center of an investigation of Shipshewana man charged with animal neglect has died while in foster care, according to a Facebook message posted by the Indiana Horse Rescue.
The horse, Mica, died Sunday night on a foster farm where she was placed by the Frankfort based organization. The horse was seized by LaGrange and state authorities from a farm located halfway between Howe and LaGrange on S.R. 9 on Sept. 24 because of concern for injuries on the horse’s front legs and chest.
The LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos charged the horse’s owner, Larry Myers Sr., of Shipshewana, with animal neglect and then seized the animal. Myers provided officials with paperwork showing he had only owned the horse for five days went it was seized. He’d purchased the animal from a pen at a local auction. Myers had attempted to bandage up the animal's injuries.
Campos said he and a representative of the State Board of Animal Health agreed Myers wasn’t providing the animal with the level of veterinarian care its injuries required. They seized the horse and turned it over to Indiana Horse Rescue, a not-for-profit organization.
On its Facebook page, Indiana Horse Rescue posted the following:
“It is a devastating day for everyone at the rescue. Míca is running free and sound in our heavenly green pastures …She was found this morning gone. We cannot thank everyone enough who donated for her care …We do not believe it was Mica’s leg that was the worst issue, but the chest wound that was/is still being cultured. Run free Míca, you are sound and no longer in pain.”
Kathryn Caldwell, president of the IHR said she simply doesn’t know what killed Mica. The organization has invested several thousands of dollars into her care hoping the horse would recover from its injuries. Caldwell did say she and vets tending to the horse were concerned about a chest injury and why it was so slow to heal. She added that a culture was taken from that injury but the results of that test are still unknown.
Caldwell did say that Mica enjoyed the attention she received from the IHR volunteers over the last 30 days, and that the horse made sure volunteers knew what she liked.
“We learned that she loved apples, she really loved apples,” Caldwell said. “So, we made sure she got a lot of apples.”
In a separate incident, authorities seized another 17 animals owned by Myers on Wednesday after receiving a new set of search warrants for his properties. The animals seized including three horses, two cows, a goat, and 11 dogs. LaGrange County Sheriff's Office Chief Detective Don Faust said deputies served search warrants on three of Myers properties, and that veterinarians from the state board of animal health accompanied the deputies during those searches.
“Those doctors basically did an assessment on the overall condition of areas where the animals were being kept, the availability of food and water and the overall condition of each animal,” Faust said.
The horses, cattle, and goat seized were once handed over to the IHR. The dogs were placed in the care of Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption.
Faust said several of the animals appeared to be suffering a multitude of health issues.
“It was obvious from their physical condition that they warranted seizure," he said.
Faust also said the investigation is far from over.
"We're not done yet," he added. "We took a no-nonsense look at what's going on there. This is just what we thought needed immediate attention."
