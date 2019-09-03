Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday, according to jail records.
Martin G. Alejo, 31, of the 2300 block of Oliva Street Fort Wayne, was booked Wednesday at 8:58 a.m. No charges were listed.
Sherman Baylock, 38, of the 2800 block of Barr Street, Fort Wayne, was booked Wednesday at 10:05 a.m. No charges were listed.
Charles Byers, 44, of hte 300 block of Brandruff Street, Fort Wayne, was booked Wednesday at 9:37 a.m. No charges were listed.
Brendan Collicott, 24, of the 5300 block of Willowhurst Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked Wednesday at 8:14 a.m. No charges were listed.
Desiree S. Fellows, 33, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked Wednesday at 1:25 p.m. on a warrant for a probation violation. She was held without bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 18, of the 300 block of Harriman Street, Rome City, was booked Wednesday at 7:09 a.m. on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and failure to appear. She was held on $4,500 bond.
Jay King, 30, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was booked Thursday at 2:14 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear. He was held without bond.
Dakota R. Patrick, 20, of the 400 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was booked Wednesday at 2:19 p.m. on a warrant for a probation violation and body attachment. He was held on $4,250 bond.
Charles S. Peterson, 37, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was booked Wednesday at 8:48 a.m. on a court order.
Jesus A. Soto Garcia, 35, of the 2800 block of West 23rd Street, Chicago, was booked Wednesday at 9:22 a.m. No charges were listed.
Larry J. Williams, 48, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was booked Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Shaylah R. Gebbink, 22, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 450E, Wolcottville, was booked Thursday at 9:36 p.m. on an warrant for a probation violation. She was held without bond.
Anthony W. Harman, 38, of the 300 block of Sunset Shores, Kendallville, was booked Thursday at 10:55 p.m. on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, and a probation violation. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Tyler J. Rugg, 29, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was booked Thursday at 10:42 p.m. on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Jason L. Taulbee, 42, of the 2800 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was booked Thursday at 5:40 p.m. on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He was held without bond.
Jennifer L. Yates, 31, o the 1200 block of C.R. 148, Ligonier, was booked Thursday at 7:45 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear. She was held on $3,500 bond.
Martin A. Jones, 41, of the 700 block of Waverly Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked Friday at 11:47 p.m. on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was held on $3,500 bond.
McKale L. Mahaska, 25, of the 8200 block of North Old S.R. 15, Leesburg, was booked Friday at 9:09 a.m. on a court order.
Eugene A. Rasnake, 40, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was booked Friday at 5:52 p.m. on a warrant for body attachment. He posted $250 bond and was released Friday.
Trevor A. Sexton, 25, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was booked Friday at 10:07 p.m. on a warrant. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Sheldon D. Shearer, 22, of the 5900 block of East Anderson Road, Churubusco, was booked Friday at 9:26 a.m. on a court order.
Ali B. Brown, 20, of the 700 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was booked Sunday at 3:16 a.m. on a charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. She was held on $3,500 bond.
Eric A. Buss, 43, of the 500 block of West Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was booked Saturday at 7:11 p.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Boyd W. Combs, 64, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was booked Saturday at 1:22 p.m. on a warrant for a probation violation. He was held on $4,500 bond.
Kristi K. Ellis, 44, of the 600 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked Saturday at 6:09 p.m. on a court order.
Ethan A. Gil-Hernandez, 18, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was booked Sunday at 3:16 a.m. on a charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Quincey L. Gooden, 27, of the 7700 block of Bridgewater Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked Saturday at 9:58 a.m. on a court order.
Steve R. Goodman, 67, of the 9000 block of Hickory Glen Trail, Fort Wayne, was booked Saturday at 7:26 p.m. on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was held on $4,500 bond.
Jennifer S. Hagenbuch, 44, of the 600 block of South Wayne Street, Angola, was booked Saturday at 9:07 a.m. for a violation of drug court. She was held without bond.
Charles A. Lance, 58, of the 7400 block of 885 East Road, Fremont, was booked Saturday at 9:11 a.m. on a court order.
Tyler L. Schambers, 28, of the 500 block of West Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was booked Saturday at 7:11 p.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Brian C. Schott, 36, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was booked Saturday at 5:26 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He was held on $50,000 bond.
Logan T. Chriswell, 18, of the 500 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was booked Sunday at 7:13 p.m. on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He was held on $3,500 bond.
German A. Gomez, 40, of the 3100 block of South Victoria Street, Wichita, was booked Sunday at 12:19 a.m. on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Ricardo Gorostieta-Secundino, 41, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was booked Sunday at 2:38 p.m. on a charge of driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. He posted $3,500 bond and was released Sunday.
Brandon L. Mable, 23, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was booked Sunday at 8:31 p.m. on a warrant. He was held on $4,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.