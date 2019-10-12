KENDALLVILLE — Rain forced the Miles for Myeloma rest stop to move indoors at the Kendallville Public Library, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of those who gathered to celebrate the bicycle ride’s 15th year of raising funds to fight multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.
A group of 38 cyclists, led by ride founder Dr. Arafat Abonour, started their Angola-to-Indianapolis journey Friday morning. The group includes doctors involved in research and treatment for blood cancers as well as friends and family members who’ve been touched by the diagnosis of a loved one.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby is among the cyclists, raising funds and riding in honor of Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2016. She underwent a bone marrow transplant and is now in remission. Dr. Abonour is her doctor.
Derby welcomed the riders to Kendallville and said Mayor Handshoe’s battle with the blood cancer inspired him because of her “grace and dignity in how’s she’s handled it.”
He said he’s raised more than $3,330 and donations are still coming in to his online site.
Handshoe then read a proclamation honoring Miles for Myeloma for its success in raising funds for research and medicines for treatment. She presented a key to the city to Dr. Abonour.
The ride has raised $5.4 million and covered 1,700 miles in its 15 years. Dr. Abonour said new drugs are added each year to treatment options. He praised Handshoe as a “wonderful, strong woman” and excellent public servant.
Handshoe said multiple myeloma is the second most common type of blood cancer, and that 30,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with the illness in a year.
Derby said the cyclists had to make adjustments because of the rain, continuing the Angola-to-Kendallville leg in vehicles. When the rain let up, a few cyclists remounted and pedaled to the rest stop, which was hastily moved from the Jansen Pavilion in Bixler Lake Park to the nearby Kendallville Public Library.
Derby said the group would ride to Churubusco, Roanoke and Mt. Etna on Friday, finishing the day in Marion. Saturday’s leg is Marion to Indianapolis, where friends and family will meet the riders for a celebration and banquet.
The group rides together with cars in front and behind for safety.
Several riders and patients shared stories of how myeloma has affected their lives. All said they participate in Miles for Myeloma to spread awareness and education about the signs and symptoms of the disease.
