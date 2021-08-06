Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to Jail records.
John R. Collins, 47, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 2 felony. Collins was held without bond.
Damien C. Eldridge, 43, of the 4700 block of Strathdon Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Eldridge was held on $2,500 bond.
Jaiden A. Hatzell, 25, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hatzell was held without bond.
Paul C. Hazelton, 57, of the 1400 block of Beckland Drive, Angola, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony. Hazelton was released on his own recognizance.
Norman E. Hightshoe, 53, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Hightshoe was held without bond.
Brandon L. Mable, 25, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Mable was held without bond.
Melissa H. Owens, 59, of the 3600 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Owens was held on $2,500 bond.
Karis D. Weaver, 27, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony — no further charging information provided; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Weaver was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.