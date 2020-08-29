LIGONIER — The traffic cones are already out in the driveway in front of West Noble Food Pantry to guide clients through the pickup line.
Inside a plain industrial building on the city’s northwest side, pantry co-manager Pat Myer is getting things in place to stave off hunger for another week.
The food pantry isn’t affiliated with West Noble School Corp., but draws its clients from that geographic region. The pantry is open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and again from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“At one time, clients were only in the West Noble district,” Myer said. “Now we serve everyone.”
Myer stepped into the role of the pantry’s director and co-manager July 1 after being a volunteer there for years. The founding director, Dot Mazier Cook, had talked about retiring for quite a while, but finally made the decision in late June, Myer said.
Nancy Stump, another longtime volunteer, serves as co-manager and Amy Schroeder is the pantry’s treasurer.
Myer and Stump are there every week, in the heat of summer and in the dead of a snowy winter. Eight other volunteers work part-time on a staggered schedule but the pantry needs more volunteers. At least two people are needed for each shift.
“If someone could come in and volunteer for just two hours, it would help,” Myer said. “Some volunteers are still wary about coming to work because of COVID.”
Myer said that once the volunteers, who are mostly retirees, work at the pantry, they enjoy it and stay long-term. Volunteers help pack food boxes each week, take information on clients for recordkeeping, take the food out to the drive-through pickup area and wipe down carts between clients.
No one gets paid to be there and the pantry runs on donations, both food and money. Today’s produce donations include large yellow squash and prickly pear cacti, a delicacy in some parts of the United States.
“We are getting a lot of produce right now, Myer said. “We sit it out front and people help themselves.”
The boxes of prickly pear cacti came from a truck that had an accident in Interstate 69 near Auburn, Myer said. A food pantry in Auburn offered to share the windfall, several boxes of cacti with the thorns removed and the instructions on how to peel and eat the sweet, seedy fruit.
On this day, prepacked cardboard boxes contain toilet paper, cake mixes, pasta, vegetables, fruit, and three or four packages of meat. Clients arrive in a variety of vehicles, including bicycles.
Community Harvest Food Bank supplies the pantry with government commodities such as eggs, meat and cheese, and sells other food items to the pantry for 19 cents per pound. Community Harvest also works with area supermarkets to obtain excess food and meat for pantries to distribute.
Stump said the reward for volunteering is in the blessings from people. “One client lost her brakes in her car coming to the pantry,” she said. “She was in tears when she got food. The food sustains our clients.”
Stump is retired as the former transportation director of the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative. She has taken on the role of watching advertisements and online for sales at bulk food stores and supermarkets to get the best deals with the pantry’s cash donations.
“The feeling you get when you’re serving someone else — your problems are minor,” she said. “We never turn people away. I could not think of now serving.”
Myer, retired from 30 years of service at West Noble schools, said she volunteers because she likes to help people.
“The only time we’re not open is if the wind chill is below zero,” she said.
Both women said their volunteer work at the pantry is worth the time they’ve spent over the years and they enjoy the camaraderie of fellow volunteers.
“The joke used to be that you couldn’t retire from the pantry until you die,” Stump laughed. “But Dot proved that wrong.”
Call Myer at 894-1775 to volunteer.
