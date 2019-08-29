ALBION — The Albion Town Council approved the last of its phased-in sewage rate increases during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night at the Albion Municipal Building.
The average household which uses 4,000 gallons of water will see their bill rise from $67.72 per month to $70.75, an increase of $3.53, according Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby.
The rate is effective Sept. 1, and will be noticeable to users who must pay their bill by Sept. 15.
The town combines its sewage and water bills into one utility category, with sewage usage based on water consumption.
Three years ago, the council began to phase-in sewage rate increases in anticipation of state-mandated upgrades to its sewer lagoon system.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management required the town to reduce the amount of ammonia it was releasing as effluent from its sewage ponds.
The town spent approximately $800,000 to pay for the fix, which has reached its final stages. The town won’t know until the winter months, when oxygen levels are traditionally low causing the nitrogen levels to rise, if the fix is effective.
Another factor which necessitated the rate increases was the sewer department’s overall finances, Selby said.
“We were eating into our cash balance,” she said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved the sale of four aerators — made obsolete by its new system at the lagoons — to the town of Churubusco for a total of $2,000.
“They work,” Town Manager Stefen Wynn said. “They no longer have a value for us.”
The town still has at least one aerator working at its lagoons, but Wynn said the town still has plenty of old units it can hold onto if that one should cease working.
The other option was to scrap some of the aerators.
“This is a much better use,” Wynn said.
Also Tuesday:
• The council tabled a decision on a supplemental addendum contract with its engineering firm Fleis & VandenBrink. Wynn said the town’s public work committee did not have time to meet to discuss the terms of the contract.
During the council’s meeting June 18, town officials said there was a disconnect between what the town expects from its engineering firm and what Fleis and VandenBrink believes it is supposed to provide.
Fleis and VandenBrink Fort Wayne office manager Jay Stankiewicz spent approximately an hour answering questions at the council’s June 18 meeting from dissatisfied town officials.
Stankiewicz’s firm has been tasked with designing street projects on East and West Hazel streets, West Main Street and Hickory Street, as well as some work to bring a couple of intersections into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The original price tag for the engineering work was $130,660. As of the June meeting, the town had paid $110,274.50, or 84.6% of the total.
The end result of that exchange during the June 18 meeting was the setting of another public meeting, where Stankiewicz was to appear to explain what work the firm has done in addition to what was asked in the terms of the contract.
The addendum was to go over expectations delineated in the original contract and compare it to what the town asked the firm to do in the 22 meetings that followed. The town asked that the addendum be provided by June 26 so the council would have time to go over it.
The addendum also was to outline the exact additional cost the town has incurred by asking for these changes.
Fleis and VandenBrink did submit that addendum, with an asking price of approximately $43,000.
A town committee, which included Councilman Darold Smolinske and Councilwoman Chris Magnuson, went over the addendum line by line. The town then sent what Smolinske referred to as a “rebuttal” back to the engineering firm.
The two sides have been negotiating terms since that time.
• The council announced a public forum regarding its West Hazel Street project would be held Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Albion Municipal Building to discuss planned paving and improvements. Affected residents can see project details and ask questions at the forum.
• Town Marshal Scott Cole reported that his officers responded to 330 calls for service in July. Albion officers performed 211 business checks in the month and responded to five threat complaints, 10 reports of suspicious activity and 14 suspicious vehicle reports.
Officers also responded to two drug complaints, one physical fight and three reports of loose animals.
