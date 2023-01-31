LAGRANGE — LaGrange County tax payers will see lower tax rates across most of the county this year as booming property values outpace new government spending.
That being said, residents living in Lakeland Community Schools territories will see higher rates this year as the school tackles several needed maintenance projects.
And, as always, a reminder — having a lower tax rate doesn’t necessarily mean your tax bill will be smaller. More on that in a bit.
Annual tax rates are determined by taking the tax levy — the amount of taxes governments needs to raise to fund services — and dividing by the total assessed value within that taxing unit.
All of the individual taxing units that overlap each other — the county, city/town if applicable, township, school and library — are added up to give a total rate for that tax district.
This year’s tax rates are down primarily because LaGrange County saw a crazy spike in total assessed value, with the countywide total jumping more than 17% year-over-year to $3.04 billion overall.
Assessed values have been driven upward by rising sale prices for homes and land, which lead to neighborhood trending that has been pulling up the values of all similar surrounding property. Since Indiana uses market-based assessing, property values are supposed to reflect the price they might actually fetch if being sold.
Because assessed values are the denominator of the tax rate equation, when those get bigger, the resulting rate gets smaller.
Local governments did get allowance from the state to increase their levy by up to 5% this year, the biggest growth quotient in years and maybe ever, but even that hike in spending can’t overcome the huge growths in values.
That being said, just because your tax rate went down doesn’t mean you’ll be paying less.
You individual tax bill is figured by applying your tax rate to the assessed value of your property. So if your assessment went up by a higher percentage than your tax rate decreased, your actual bill could end up being a little bigger than last year.
Among LaGrange County’s 18 tax districts, 13 have decreased tax rates this year. The five districts that are seeing higher tax rates this year are all rural townships served by Lakeland.
Topeka residents will enjoy the biggest tax rate decrease of about 8.5% this year, although the town still has the second highest rates overall in the county just behind LaGrange.
Clay Township west, Clearspring Township, Eden Township, Milford Township and Newbury Township all are seeing tax rate decreases of more than 5%.
On the other side, Lima Township residents are seeing their tax rates jump 8.81%, followed by Bloomfield Township at 8.05% and Clay, Greenfield and Johnson townships all just under 3%.
Taking at look at the individual government units themselves, Topeka led with a tax rate decrease of 10.25% year-over-year, followed by LaGrange County at 9.44% and LaGrange down 6.99%. Prairie Heights dipped 6.55%, Wolcottville was down 6.2% and Westview shaved 3.88%.
Shipshewana’s tax rate was essentially flat — down less than a penny per $100 of assessed value.
That leaves Lakeland, which was the only unit that saw its tax rate climb this year, although the jump comes with a caveat as to why.
New Superintendent Traci Blaize said the change was a combination of Lakeland requesting to levy the maximum amount of taxes it could this year, while also adding a new bond to fund needed maintenance items around the schools.
“Last year we did not request our full levy, this year we did. This year with the increases in cost for everything, we felt it best to request our full appropriation,” Blaize said. “We also had a bond fall off at the end of 2021. We did not add the new bond on until tax year 2023.”
That’s true and part of the reason why Lakeland is seeing a jump this year is because its taxpayers enjoyed a plunge last year in the gap between debt payments.
Lakeland’s tax rate was 57 cents per $100 of assessed value in 2021, which dropped sharply to a little over 49 cents per $100 in 2022. Now it’s back up, although still lower than two years back at 55.56 cents per $100.
The 55 cents per $100 is actually Lakeland’s second-lowest tax rate in the last seven years. Back in 2017-2020 the district’s rate was annually more like 60 cents per $100.
Lakeland also has the lowest tax rate of the three school districts in LaGrange County. Prairie Heights residents pay 69 cents per $100 and Westivew’s rate is 71.5 per $100. It’s also significantly lower than any school district in Noble County, whose rates range from 69 cents on the low end to $1.03 per $100 on the high end.
The money Lakeland is borrowing is going to fund multiple renovation projects around the district.
“That bond is paying for HVAC work and lighting upgrades at both LPS and Jr./Sr. High, roof work at Jr./Sr. High, a press box renovation — really a rebuild-the current press box is terrible! — and a gym floor redesign,” Blaize said. “Unfortunately, we have a lot more HVAC work to do, probably close to twice what we bonded for. The gym floor, due to multiple roof leaks, will be a full replacement rather than just the redesign we had planned. We recently submitted a concept paper for a federal energy savings grant of $5 million to try and finish the HVAC and lighting that we have started at the Primary and Jr./Sr. High buildings.
Lakeland is also the only LaGrange County district that does not have an additional operating tax rate via referendum. Prairie Heights residents pay a self-imposed 21.4 cents while Westview residents pay 29.4 cents extra.
“We work very hard to live within our means and still offer our students a wide variety of opportunities and keep our buildings operating safely,” Blaize said.
