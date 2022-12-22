Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow this evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.