KENDALLVILLE — Here's a present no on wants — a high of 0 degrees with wind chills at -30 and a couple inches of snow.
Merry Christmas.
Snow started falling on Thursday afternoon and today is forecast to be miserable to the point that not even a snowman would enjoy it. But those wanting a White Christmas will get it for the first time in a few years.
Today's forecast for Kendallville is a high of 0 degrees — yup, zero — with high wind expected to whip the area throughout the day, gusting up to as much as 50 mph and causing wind chills deep into the negatives.
The good news is that the snow should be mostly over by now. The National Weather Service was predicting 3-5 inches, but also that it would be mostly over by 7 a.m. today. Less than an inch should fall today, forecaster predict.
But with that whipping wind, that accumulation might end up looking like a lot more if it drifts up in your yard or across your road.
Saturday isn't looking much better with a high of just 9 and high wind continuing. Santa may hit some snow while out Christmas Eve and will be sleighing through more wind while out delivering presents.
Christmas Day will feel balmy by comparison as the wind drops and the high rises to 12.
Don't fret, as it shouldn't be frigid too long.
In true Hoosier schizophrenic weather, temperatures could rise to 50 by New Year's Eve next weekend.
Keep Kendallville roads clear.
If your car is on the street, move it if you can.
Kendallville is asking city residents to clear roadways as much as possible as it prepares for snow-clearing operations today and through the weekend.
Northeast Indiana is forecast to get about 3-5 inches of snowfall that will then be hit by gusty winds up to 50 mph that will cause blowing and drifting.
Snow started falling in the city just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The city is asking residents to clear roads as much as possible, with the city stating:
• If you have off street parking available, please use it! This allows the plows to move more quickly and efficiently down your street.
• No parking on Snow Routes. (there is signage that indicates if your street is a snow route)
• Remove all temporary items that may be at the curb. i.e. basketball hoops, etc.
• No blocking of fire hydrants.
• Avoid unnecessary travel.
• Monitor local media outlets for updated weather announcements.
The city also noted that it will have warming stations available, if needed, but did not provide information about where stations might be set up. People in need of a warming station can call Kendallville Police Dispatch for information at 347-0654.
I&M provides storm advice
Snow and ice plus high winds can equal power outages.
Indiana Michigan Power was encouraging customers to prepare for the coming winter storm, which could knock out power if lines are dragged down amid high wind and snow or from auto accidents caused by vehicle damage.
I&M provided the following guidance:
Actions you can take now:
• Follow the weather forecasts.
• Follow social and traditional media to learn of warming centers in your area.
• Have an emergency kit prepared. Items can include blankets, water, non-perishable food (and a can-opener), flashlights, a battery-powered (or hand-cranked) radio and extra batteries. Don’t forget medications and charging your cell phones. Have N-95 masks available.
• Make a backup plan. Have a source for heat and power for medical devices, such as a generator with adequate fuel, or a location to go to in the event of an extended outage.
• Check on your neighbors to ask if they are prepared.
• Learn other tips for preparations online at ready.gov or IndianaMichiganPower.com/Weather
Remain safe during and after a storm:
• Stay away from any downed power wires and report them to I&M. You can report downed lines on our app or website, or call 911.
• When using a generator, connect all appliances directly to the generator. Don’t connect the generator's electrical output to any home or building electrical circuits. Don’t use gas-powered generators in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, like inside a garage or a home.
• During the frigid cold temperatures, be extremely cautious of going outside. Protect yourself against frostbite.
• If you do venture outside, be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.
• Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, hours or even days after a storm. Please look up.
• Follow local news regarding any travel restrictions. Some roads may be impassable. If you must drive, traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
• For more safety tips, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/Weather
Keep informed if your power goes out:
• Monitor the status of any outage at your address at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App
• Sign up for text and email alerts on the app or at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts
• Check on the status of outages throughout the area I&M serves at IndianaMichiganPower.com/outagemap
Use 2-1-1 for assistance
With extreme cold expected this weekend, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211 is your community's resource for updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area, as many of the traditional locations people may seek shelter could be closed due to the holidays.
Call 2-1-1 to reach a community navigator 24/7.
Community navigators are available and can provide you with updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area or people can go online at on.in.gov/y9lco to search for nearby stations.
Parkview may have weather closures, changes
Due to the impending severe weather, some Parkview Health locations may be closing or modifying hours and services. Details can be found at parkview.com/weather.
Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly.
For emergency care, all Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open for patients and ambulances.
For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview has 24/7 virtual care options, allowing patients to receive quality care from the comfort of their home. For more information, visit parkview.com/findcare.
