ALBION — In the event of a disaster, Noble County Emergency Management Agency Director Mick Newton knows what kind of assets are available. And he is working to ready those church groups, government entities and first responders if they are needed.
It’s all part of Newton’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is currently being updated.
The countywide plan has been updated with the assistance of the communities of Albion, Avilla, Cromwell, Kendallville, Ligonier and Rome City.
A draft of the plan, which covers everything from hazardous material spills to flooding, drought and tornadoes can be accessed at nobleco.squarespace.com/noble-county-multi-hazard-miti/.
The state or federal government will jump on board in the event of a serious disaster. But that takes time.
Newton’s plan has been updated to further document plans and resources available at the local level until the state or federal government can respond.
“We’re learning to be more self-reliant,” Newton said. “Help will come. But we won’t stand around and do nothing until it gets here.”
More than 40 people participated in creating the update, he said.
The Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires communities to update their MHMP every five year in order to be eligible for any future mitigation funding through the State Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The intent of the MHMP is to plan for a disaster before it occurs in order to reduce the physical, social and economic impact of that disaster.
One of the main risks faced by Noble County is a hazardous waste incident, according to Newton.
According to the committee which updated the plan, “the probability of a hazardous materials release or incident is “Likely” or “Highly Likely” within all areas due to the number of facilities and transportation routes within and through the municipalities and unincorporated areas of the county, the report said.
The report said the “Highly Likely” areas at risk of a hazardous materials incident are the towns of Albion and Cromwell.
The other significant risks to Noble County, according to the report, are hail storms, thunderstorms and wind storms, winter storms (including ice storms), extreme temperatures and flooding.
The plan not only lists the risks facing the county, but offers detailed plans which could help mitigate the effects.
“You can’t eliminate it, but you can reduce the impact,” Newton said.
The most important thing individuals can do is to be prepared in their own home for a disaster, he said. Depending on the severity of the incident, being self-sufficient for multiple days may be necessary until help can arrive.
Any cititzen wishing to comment on the plan can call Newton at 636-2938 or email him a mnewton@nobleco.in.us.
Comments will be accepted through Oct. 25.
