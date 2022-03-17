ALBION — If your a fan of classic video games, you’ll now have the chance to go back in time to relive those moments.
Central Noble Junior High’s theatre company, Fresh Faces, will be performing the show, The Video Gamapalooza!, from March 25-27 at the high school auditorium. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. while the Sunday show is 2 p.m.
Tickets for the shows are $5.
The play takes the audience on an adventure through the past examining the history of video games with two narrators, one who’s part of Generation X, people born between 1965 and 1980, and the other who’s part of Generation Z, people born after 1997, discussing video games from different eras. The narrators will also debate about the different games and they believe is better.
The play was written by Don Zolidis, who’s plays have always been in the interest of Dan Parks, who is directing the play as well as being the Generation X narrator.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of Don Zolidis,” he said. “I have done a number of his plays and people have enjoyed it.”
He said having the opportunity to narrate the play is exciting and that it’s fun to have the chance to get back on stage.
A total of 17 students are participating in the play. The other narrator representing Generation Z is sixth grader Mia Erazo, who he said plays a large part in the play.
The games that will be discussed during the show include classics like Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Super Mario Brothers and Tetris. It will also include more modern video games like Call of Duty, God of War, Fortnite and Minecraft.
The students cast in the play are divided into groups and mostly play equal parts.
The cast has been preparing for the upcoming shows for the past four weeks and he said his students are looking forward to doing the show.
“They think the show is hilarious because it involves video games they like and they also provided their own ideas for the play too,” he said.
He believes the older people in the audience will enjoy the play as well since it will give them nostalgic feelings about games they grew up with.
“I think they will appreciate it being they will have nostalgia about classic games that will be discussed in the play,” he said.
