Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Lacy E. Baker, 32, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on five warrants charging failure to appear for court. Baker was held without bond.
Nathan C. Gamble, 22, of the 600 block of South Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Gamble was held without bond.
Clifford A. Grim, 40, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday on a body attachment warrant. Grim was held on $27,118.66 cash bond.
Eric P. Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Guillemette was held on $2,500 bond.
Sabrina J. Martin, 43, of the 29000 block of Robin Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Martin was held on $1,500 bond.
Justin Moore, 31, of the 600 block of East Unit Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of failure to appear for court. Moore was held without bond.
