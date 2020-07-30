KENDALLVILLE — Driving down Main Street in Kendallville, you might notice the graffiti on a former tattoo parlor on Williams Street is gone and replaced with a cool, solid beige.
Walking inside, you’ll find light pink walls, nail polish and pedicure stations.
Stephanie Maloney, the owner of the Glam Palace, will be welcoming you into her shop, too, of course.
Maloney opened the Glam Palace at the beginning of July. Since then, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, business has been good.
“I have the most amazing customers. They would come in the middle of a zombie apocalypse,” Maloney joked.
However, Maloney hasn’t always had her client base, and the dream of owning her own salon hasn’t been long-held.
Originally from Kendallville, Maloney had previously lived in Kentucky, but came back home with her parents to help run House of Prayer on Dowling Street when her grandfather couldn’t any longer.
Maloney’s faith has been her guiding light in her journey to being a nail artist and owning her own salon.
She kept seeing an image of herself painting, but she had never been a painter before.
“I just felt like that was God telling me, ‘You need to pursue this,’” Maloney said.
So, she began oil painting, but found that she wanted something of her own, something she could sell.
That led her into starting her own photography business and having some photos published in fashion magazines.
To Maloney, she’s always done art, no matter what medium she creates. So, later, her art manifested on people’s fingertips.
She worked at a salon with locations in Auburn and Garrett for two and a half years, and felt herself pulled in another direction.
“I knew a step needed to be made, but I wasn’t sure what the step was,” Maloney said.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and with the state’s shutdown, it would be a while before salons would be back open and taking appointments.
Maloney burned through all of her savings trying to stay afloat without a steady income. All the while, doors started opening for her next opportunity.
A cousin had told her about a space that was available, and encouraged Maloney to open her own salon. Maloney wasn’t sure she wanted to open her own shop yet, and her Mom told her to pray about it.
Then, a different cousin encouraged her to do the same thing with the same building.
So, on May 20, Maloney called the landlord who owned the former tattoo parlor, went to tour the space, and said she’d take it. Five or six weeks later, she had opened shop.
Maloney is now in the space debt-free, and if she needs something for her salon, she said things just fall into place — more appointments will pour in, giving her the money to take care of the shop.
It’s another way God has provided for her, Maloney said.
“I know it kind of sounds goofy, but He’s my business partner,” she said.
She’s able to spread that kindness to her clients, too, who she says tell her their life stories, and sometimes secrets, much like one does with a hairdresser.
“They tell me that they come for nails and counseling,” Maloney said, though she swears she isn’t a therapist.
The Glam Palace is located at 119 W. William St. Maloney can be reached at 242-0666.
