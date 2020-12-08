Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Luis J. Montoya-Cruz, 31, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony for which further information was not provided. Montoya-Cruz was held on $3,500 bond.
Greg E. Slone, 45, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Slone was held without bond.
Angelina M. Starkweather, 35, of the 11700 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Friday by Wolcottiville police on charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Starkweather was held without bond.
Shane R. Budowski, 49, of the 100 block of North Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested t 12:58 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Budowski was held on $2,500 bond.
Leslie N. Funk III, 44, of the 300 block of French Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:40 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
James R. Hancock, 36, of the 5400- block of Conn Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Hancock was held on $2,500 bond.
Dereck L. Handshoe, 33, of the 5000 block of Bigelow, Reading, Michigan, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tristin N. Harper, 35, of the 8100 block of West Tiddle Wink Trail, Kimmell, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Harper was held on $2,500 bond.
Melissa L. Henry, 47, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Henry was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathan W. Martin, 33, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 055E, LaGrange, was booked at 9:13 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Megan R. Murphy, 19, of the 1000 block of West Pleasant Point, Rome City, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Murphy was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel J. Bidwell, 68, of the 2900 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Sunday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Bidwell was held on $2,500 bond.
Jaime Macias Rodriguez, 43, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Rodriguez was held without bond.
