LIGONIER — Ligonier Chamber of Commerce’s newest member business came about because its owner persevered in pursuing his career goals.
Barber Miguel “Mike” Guerrero opened his barbershop and salon, Hollywood Fade, in downtown Ligonier in June 2020, in the middle of a pandemic. On Tuesday, he joined the Ligonier Chamber as a business member and was the program speaker for the Chamber’s monthly lunch meeting.
Guerrero formerly lived in Elkhart and worked in the recreational vehicle industry, but wanted to become a barber. The nearest barber training was in Fort Wayne, more than a two-hour commute one way. He dedicated himself to the long commute for nearly two years to obtain his barber’s license.
Guerrero said he had visited Ligonier and liked both the people and the city, so he chose to open Hollywood Fade at 403 S. Cavin St. His wife has joined the business, providing eyebrow microblading services and a variety of cosmetic and beauty products and services.
Guerrero does men’s haircuts and straight-razor shaves. He also does kids’ cuts, but said that takes some time and patience. A stylist works with longer hair and women’s cuts by appointment only.
Customers are served mainly by appointments, which can be booked online, but Guerrero said he accepts walk-in clients on Fridays and Saturdays.
Chamber members also heard from Tasty Donuts owner Andrew Tang of Kendallville. He is considering expanding his doughnut business to a satellite location in Ligonier.
The Chamber’s Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 4. Chamber members who wish to donate bags of candy may contact Joan Cripe and Carla Lucas.
