KENDALLVILLE — City officials are going spelunking — looking for more underground doorways and windows in the downtown.
Yeah, you read that right.
Work crews digging up sidewalks and curbs along Main Street as part of the city’s $1.31 million streetscape made some unusual discoveries recently — full-size doors leading into downtown buildings completely covered over by feet of concrete and fill.
And it’s not just a one-off discovery. Crews have found several while exhuming the west side of Main Street.
The problem is that these underground entryways, which no one in the city knows when or in what capacity these sub-street-level entrances were in use, is that they were never filled in when they were abandoned, thus creating potential foundational issues for the building on top of them as workers pulverize concrete and work to rebuild.
Last week, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission approved an emergency 50/50 grant to Pizza Forum to fill in a full-size doorway and two windows that were open under that business, blocked off with just a piece of old plywood.
Workers had found similar opening at Emerick, Diggins and Zabona law office as well as recently under Weible’s Paint and Paper, among others.
On Tuesday morning, Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby said because of the multiple discoveries, crews are now inspecting the basements along the east side of Main Street to look for other possible locations with long-closed underground doors and windows.
“We’ve taken a bit more of a proactive approach. We’re investigating the basements up and down the east side to try to eliminate any surprises,” Derby said.
Finding them, however, isn’t so obvious.
Under Weible’s, for example, Derby said the basement had been drywalled and it took cutting through the wall to discover the openings on the other side.
As to the mystery of the subterranean Kendallville that no one currently seems to remember, some area residents had recollections of sub-level entrances or shops.
“My understanding is that many buildings on Main Street had sidewalk access to the basement floors, and that there were cross-tunnels on the corners to cross under the streets in bad weather or when the unpaved streets were muddy,” Brian Smart wrote on The News Sun’s Facebook post about the underground doorways last week. “I remember lots of steel plates on the sidewalks when I was a kid. I was told that they covered the stairwells and some sidewalk level freight elevators that were used to take supplies down to the basements.”
Jene Becker said she also remembers hearing about and maybe even seeing some of these sub-level businesses.
“I seem to remember hearing a great uncle talking about several businesses that had street level stairways leading down to lower level businesses, and how they were mostly filled and covered over in later years. I recall one where the old Valenti Cafe was, and the stairway to the left side led down to a beauty shop,” Becker said. “I remember stairs to lower level businesses in the late 1940s, and I’m sure they were there long before that. Old photos may show an iron railing, but from the angles of photos, we probably wouldn’t see the stairwells.”
Mike Mapes of Auburn also recollected more lower-level businesses.
“Many businesses were advertised as being in the basement and I always had suspected more than outside entrances than now exist,” Mapes said.
Mapes also said that his grandfather Alva Acker drove a coal truck back in the early 1900s and the truck had a slide that would be used to dump coal into small doors that would go down to basement coal bins. Some coal doors were off the alleys while others were off Main Street.
Mapes said his grandfather was backing the truck on a sidewalk one day when the concrete caved and the back wheels got stuck in an opening. Mapes said his grandfather always thought it was “the long-lost tunnel,” — a Kendallville urban legend about an underground passageway that fed into a downtown hotel — but now he’s wondering whether it was a covered-over entrance like is being found today.
“The concrete gave way beneath the back wheels into a void such as the rediscovered one which was just found,” Mapes said.
The coal chutes definitely are a known part of Kendallville history, as Derby himself remembers those from when he first started working for the city in the 1980s.
One of his first assignments, he said Tuesday, was to check manholes that used to be in the sidewalks that led down into building basements that extended sometimes 8-10 feet out under the sidewalks.
What’s still not known is whether these underground entrances were individual to each building, or whether downtown maybe had some kind of sub-street walkway.
Derby said that when the Pizza Forum underground was dug up, there was nothing they could find suggesting there were stairs leading down to the sub-street door.
The find at Pizza Forum shows the underground doors and windows were a few feet out from where the current sidewalk-level door is, with the underground doorway just a few feet to the right of the current entrance.
For the underground entrance to be in use — and for windows to make much sense — the area above the lower wall must have been either open or at least partially open to the sky to let light in.
Since there’s a window directly under the current Pizza Forum door, assuming the doorway hasn’t been relocated in the storefront over time, there would have had to been some kind of walkway over the underground opening, otherwise people trying to enter the street-level building would fall into the open pit underneath.
