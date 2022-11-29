ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners had loosely anticipated spending $4 million to renovate the Noble County Courthouse.
On Monday, project manager Zack Smith provided a detailed preliminary estimate of $7 million.
With inflation continuing to throttle costs of pretty much everything, Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman wasn’t stunned by the figure.
“It was a little higher than I expected,” Leatherman said. “I’m not shocked.”
On Dec. 19, the commissioners will hold an afternoon meeting session in the new annex to discuss ways to potentially trim some of that cost.
Weigand Construction, which is the firm in charge of the project, will be on hand for that meeting, as will American StructurePoint, the project’s architect. Sub-contractors who provided data for the estimate released Monday will also be on hand.
The commissioners had said that they wanted to use $4 million in American Rescue Plan monies to pay for the project.
According to Smith, the plumbing, heating and electrical work alone are projected to eat up all of that money.
Smith said cost-saving ideas will be tossed around at the Dec. 19 meeting, including making use of existing materials and equipment.
“This is the worst-case scenario,” Smith said of the $7 million number. “We have options.”
Some of the those options include not providing brand new mechanical services. Some of the current systems have some life left, and could last 20 years or more, Smith said.
Most of the mechanicals involved in heating and cooling the courthouse were installed in the 1980s.
Leatherman wasn’t too keen on adding band-aids to existing band-aids.
“We’re back to kicking that can down the street,” Leatherman said. “That’s been done for decades.”
Leatherman pointed out that what’s needed are not cosmetic fixes.
None of the courtrooms are federally mandated ADA-compliant. The probation department also has privacy issues which must be addresses to meet state oversight. The courtrooms, as they stand now, are having major technological issues. As programs such as Community Corrections have expanded, the space needs to house those efforts have greatly increased.
An option to trimming the work would be to find alternative funding sources.
According to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, there is $1.9 million currently in the county’s CEDIT Fund. The Rainy Day Fund has approximately $1 million.
None of the officials at Monday’s meeting seemed to consider draining all of the county’s funds to be an appropriate remedy, however.
The county has received $9.2 million in ARP monies, but more than $4 million will be utilized — or is currently being utilized — for major repairs and roof replacement at the Noble County Jail, for installing a sanitary sewer line from the Noble County Office Complex-South and for drainage work being completed on C.R. 1000E.
The county would be lucky, Knafel said, if $5 million were left for the renovation project.
Smith said the major expenditures for the project wouldn’t come until construction bills start coming in and would last from 2023-2024, potentially allowing the county time to budget additional monies.
The actual preliminary cost for the project was $7 million if the courthouse could be temporarily vacated. The cost of doing the project in stages, one floor at a time, upped the estimated price tag to $7.6 million.
Weigand Construction estimated it would take 235 work days to complete the project if the courthouse were to be vacated, with the ending date being July 5, 2024.
If the courthouse is not vacated? The timeline calls for 318 work days with a completion date of Oct. 31, 2024.
Vacating the courthouse completely would save an estimated $600,000, but then county officials would have to find space for three courts, the county clerk’s office and the probation department.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners approved spending up to $5,000 to have Auburn-based Hometown Initiatives LLC. to incorporate recent planning ordinances into the existing Unified Development Ordinance.
• The commissioners appointed Nathan Meyer to serve on the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals for a four-year term, and re-appointed Patti Gatman to the Noble County Plan Commission for an additional four years.
• Leatherman opened the meeting by calling for a moment of silence in honor of Commission Dave Dolezal, who died Nov. 14.
