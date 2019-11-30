INDIANAPOLIS — It's time for a state showdown.
East Noble (14-0) takes the field at Lucas Oil Stadium at 3:30 p.m. against Evansville Memorial (12-1) for the Class 4A state championship.
If you're not in Indy for the game, here's a reminder of how you can follow the action today. Game updates will also be posted to this story, so leave this tab update and refresh from time to time for running updates throughout and after today's game.
You'll also find live updates from KPC Media Group's coverage staff — News Sun sports reporter Brice Vance, sports editor Ken Fillmore and assistant managing editor Andy Barrand — online the KPC News Facebook page and Vance's Twitter account @BriceVKPC.
How to follow today’s game
TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Central
Stream: FOX Sports GO app, FOXSportsGO.com, IHSAAtv.org
Radio: 95.5 The Hawk
Web: kpcnews.com, KPC News Facebook, @BriceVKPC on Twitter
