Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
William H. Duvall III, 51, of the 6600 block of West Cromwell Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Duvall was held on $2,500 bond.
Taya A. Jackson, 30, of the 200 block of Scott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor. Jackson was held without bond.
Raudel Nunez, 21, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; forgers-possessing/producing/distributing false government identification, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Nunez was held on $2,500 bond.
Kevin R. Sizemore, 44, of the 1300 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was booked at 7:40 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Rita A. Troyer, 43, of the 1800 block of Park Place Estates, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Troyer was held without bond.
Gary R. Wiles, 34, of the 300 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for which no charging information provided, and another warrant charging a Level 3 felony. No further charging information provided. Wiles was held on $50,000 bond.
Triston M. Williams, 22, of the 1400 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Williams was held without bond.
Chad J. Cook, 37, of the 6300 block of West Bortner Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Cook was held without bond.
Christopher M. Gonce, 39, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gonce was held on $7,500 bond.
James J. Miller, 51, of the 500 block of Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Miller was held on $250 cash bond.
Mohammed M. Muthanna, 27, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony. Muthanna was held on $2,500 bond.
Nabil A. Sawal, 21, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sawal was held without bond.
Joshua D. Short, 38, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Short was held without bond.
Tasha M. Bruce, 28, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on two warrants, each a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bruce was held without bond.
William R. Chorpenning, 37, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Chorpenning was held on $25,000 bond.
Dereck L. Handshoe, 34, of the 5000 block of Bigelow, Reading, Michigan, was booked at 10:37 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to court orders on a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor.
Melissa K. Johnson, 32, of the 1300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Johnson was held without bond.
Gilberto C. Martinez, 33, of the 200 block of East Sixth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Martinez was held without bond.
Cynthia A. Ramos, 33, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kim E. Rigsby, 56, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony. Rigsby was held without bond.
Scott J. Rigsby, 49, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rigsby was held on $2,500 bond.
Isaias S. Santiago Jr., 28, of the 100 block of East High Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Santiago was held on $2,500 bond.
Lenin J. Alfaro, 39, of the 1600 block of South 10th Street, Goshen, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more; and operating without every obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Alfaro was held on $2,500 bond.
Kimberly A. DeGroff, 21, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:52 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. DeGroff was held without bond.
Rita F. Huggins, 53, of the 500 block of North Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. Huggins was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.