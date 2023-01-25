KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville board of works on Tuesday set March 23 as the date for a special meeting to open a second round of construction bids for for the PreservINg Main Street façade grant. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m.
The first bids, opened Jan. 10, were rejected after contractors bid on only three of the five available projects, representing six of the eight buildings seeking renovation. The Strand Theatre and Kendallville Auto Value, the two largest projects, received no bids. Bids also came in higher that architects’ estimates.
Bids will be advertised for the second time in early February.
Also a Tuesday’s meeting:
• The board paid Invoice 21 of $11,273 for the second phase of the Drake Road project.
• The board gave the go-ahead for repairs of $3,500 to the guardrail at Dowling Street near Fairview Boulevard. The guardrail was damaged in a Dec. 26 vehicle crash.
• A police K-9 vehicle damaged during a Nov. 21 pursuit, will be repaired by Leatherman’s Body Shop for an estimated $5,043.57.
• Two police officers received promotions to the rank of lieutenant on the recommendation of Chief Lance Waters and an interview panel. John Dixon was promoted to School Resource Officer Lieutenant and Nathaniel Stahl was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.
• The board renewed the city’s subscription for ArcGIS software for $4,000. The cost will be split between five departments.
An annual contract for support and maintenance of the city’s two stations in its 911 system in the police dispatch center was renewed with INdigital for $7,907.09. The call stations were updated this month.
The board authorized water superintendent Scott Mosley to buy 36 Badger meters and 96 Orion transmitters to have on hand for routine meter replacements or for new meter installations. The total cost of $22,154.52 will be split equally between the water and wastewater departments.
