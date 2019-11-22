AVILLA — The plan to establish a new early learning center at East Noble took another step forward Wednesday, as the school board approved engaging in a contract with an Ohio-based firm to develop the plan.
Chief Financial and Operations Officer Brian Leitch reported on the results of a recent request for proposals issued by East Noble, seeking a firm to develop and design a new early learning center.
The school district received only one response from Exhibit Concepts Inc., but that’s the firm that had designed a similar preschool that East Noble is modeling its program off of.
East Noble is aiming to develop a six-room early learning center at Avilla Elementary by next year. Each of the rooms would be designed with a different theme, but instead of a typical classroom the rooms would be designed with several interactive displays, more like exhibits at a children’s museum.
The programs at East Noble would be half-day, with up to 12 children per class. With six rooms and two sessions per day, the program could potentially take up to 144 children max, which would be a little more than half of an average incoming kindergarten class.
Superintendent Ann Linson previously reported about two-thirds of students entering kindergarten in East Noble are missing at least some skills needed to start their first year of formal education. By establishing an early learning center, Linson hopes East Noble will not only improve the quality of early education, but also expand it to a wider slice of the community.
In August, board members opted to earmark up to $1 million toward the project on a 5-2 vote. That money is coming from the district’s rainy day fund, with a large chunk of the amount available from the $750,000 that East Noble didn’t use to demolish the former East Noble Middle School building.
On Wednesday, the board again voted 5-2 to authorize Leitch to enter into a contract with Exhibit Concepts Inc. to begin design work on the early learning center.
Board members Denise Holbrook and Kara Hand, who voted against earmarking the $1 million, again voted against moving ahead with the contract.
In August, Holbrook expressed skepticism about whether the program would reach the students East Noble really needed to reach for the money the district was going to spend. Hand previously said she would prefer the district invest that money in its current programs and teachers.
East Noble hoped to begin construction on the early learning center by summer 2020, with the hope of opening either in the fall or second half of the 2020-2021 school year.
In other business Wednesday, board members heard an update on the four service and therapy dogs being utilized in the district and the different training and certifications the dogs and their handlers receive.
Board members also learned about an ongoing partnership between East Noble and the University of Notre Dame. East Noble has been taking field trips to Notre Dame for nine years and had a working relationship with the engineering department for seven years. Students take part in the “Shakes and Quakes” program to engineer towers capable of withstanding a simulated earthquake on a shake table.
The board unanimously approved a resolution supporting teachers and the teaching profession, following the state’s massive Red for Ed rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday.
East Noble teacher’s union president Charlie Barber attended the rally and gave an update to the board, stating about 16,000 educators took part.
“It wasn’t all about pay. It’s about services. It’s about testing. It’s about respect. It’s about the money spent on testing,” Barber said.
Although East Noble representatives didn’t get a chance to meet with Rep. Dave Abbott and discuss their concerns, a group from West Noble was able to meet Abbott and talk about the issues in northeast Indiana.
