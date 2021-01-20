LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners revisited a long-standing public nuisance case lodged against a Stroh man Tuesday morning, suggesting he’s made progress at cleaning up his property, but they are still unwilling to release their case against him.
LaGrange County Code Enforcement Officer Bill Stewart once again appeared before the commissioners, saying while Gene Neely has made progress cleaning up a property he owns just north of Stroh, it appears that he continues to violate the county law by adding to his collection of material at a second family member’s home near South Milford.
Neely did not appear at Tuesday’s meeting. Code enforcement officers have been dealing with Neely for several years now, and the county currently is holding the threat of a nearly $5,000 fine over his head as they encourage Neely to clean up both properties. His property and the property of a family member Neely is apparently living with near South Milford continues to generate neighbor complaints.
The commissioners asked Stewart to continue to work with Neely about cleaning up both properties and report back at their next meeting.
In other matters, the commissioners also approved spending an additional $20,000 to upgrade the electrical service at the LaGrange County Highway Department. The highway department building’s offices are undergoing a remodel for the first time in the building’s history. As that work was progressing, a problem suddenly appeared in the building’s electrical system. A closer inspection revealed that water has been seeping through the building’s walls into the small room where the electrical service was located, causing one leg of the building electrical system to fail.
D&S Builders, the contractors hired to remodel the office space, made a bid of $20,773 to update and relocate the building’s electrical service. The commissioner approved the bid.
The commissioners also approved spending another $21,000 to purchase a licensing agreement with Tech Solutions to allow it to expand the county’s wireless controller.
They also approved a request made by Gary Mast, the county’s courthouse maintenance supervisor to spend an additional $3,566 to seal up some cracks that started to appear in walls in the basement of the courthouse.
The commissioners also approved a new contract that supports the Teen Court program operated by the county.
LaGrange County Highway Department Supervisor Ben Parrish opened up bids for the hundreds of different materials the highway department will need this year to repair, patch, and maintain county roads. The commissioners told Parrish to take those bids back to the highway department to be studied and report back on those bids at the next meeting.
Council approves abatement
The LaGrange County Council approved a tax abatement last week for a Shipshewana company looking to expand its business.
The abatement will save Sling Investments about $35,000 in taxes over a five year period, Bill Bradley, the head of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation told the council members at their regular Monday meeting. Bradley introduced the business’s owner, Carl Swartz, to the council members.
Swartz told the council members he is expanding his business, Straight Line Enterprises that creates display materials and other items for the pet industry. Sling Investments is the parent company for Straight Line Enterprises. Swartz is building a new 13,000 square foot facility on the west side of the county.
In other matters, the council made several appointments to local county boards. Those including appointing Jody Blake to the LaGrange County Public Library board, Phillip Biederich to the LaGrange County Board of Zoning Appeals, Andy Linder, Mark Leu and Charles Ashcraft to the Redevelopment Commissioner, and Joe Billman to the LaGrange County Tax Board of Appeals.
