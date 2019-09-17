The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Milan Wingard, 21, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 500W, Topeka, was arrested on Sunday and charged with operating while intoxicated.
Stephanie Wagler, 28, of the 500 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday on a drug court violation.
Howard Hayes, 50 of the 500 block of North Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to register.
Kyle Krotzer, 25, of the 2000 block of Central Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested on Sunday on a warrant for domestic battery.
Delbert Downey, 36, of the 30 block of Castleton Place, Fonwada, New York, was arrested on Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Nathan Norton, 24, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 185S, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday on a charge of failure to register.
Zachery Murray, 29, of the 1300 block of South Francis Street, Longmont, Colorado, was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Jefferson Hilliard, 35, of the 1300 block of South Francis Street, Longmont, Colorado, was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Justin Gayheart, 37, of the 4000 block of North C.R 230E, Howe, was arrested Wednesday on warrant for failure to appear and charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Tyler Jurich, 28, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for theft.
James Covington, 39, of the 700 block of East C.R. 150S, LaGrange, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of domestic battery with a prior and possession of marijuana with a prior.
