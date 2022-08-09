ALBION — Is the Stillinger Ditch failing or merely struggling?
The Noble County Drainage Board on Monday tabled a decision on a contentious $279,000 drainage reconstruction project in north central Noble County as it seeks clarification to the answer to that question.
Lemmon Acres LLC. had petitioned the drainage board to do extensive tile replacement involving 5,740 feet of the Stillinger Ditch, which exists in the geographic area encompassing C.R. 150E from C.R. 500N to C.R. 600N.
The Periodic Drain Maintenance fund will contribute $25,000 to the cost of the project.
The big beneficiary to the improved drainage in the area would be Lemmon Acres LLC. Based on the assessments provided by the Noble County Surveyor’s Office, Lemmon Acres would be responsible for approximately $223,000 of the overall cost.
“We’re going to get the most benefit from this, no question,” Charlie Lemmon said. “We’re also going to pay 80% of the bill.”
Twelve property owners in the area would receive an added assessment to be paid on their property taxes in 2023 or 2024, depending on when the project would be completed.
Those property owners would pay anywhere from a $1,500 minimum to an additional $18,000.
The Noble County Commissioners would be on the hook for approximately $10,000 in the one-time additional assessment. The Noble County Highway Department routinely pays drainage assessments from its budget, according to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel.
The drainage board, which consists of Noble County Commissioners Gary Leatherman, Anita Hess and Dave Dolezal, decided to table a decision following a public hearing based on some clarification needed in the surveyor’s report.
The report on the project turned in by Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton had a line which stated the current drain system in that area was working with the assistance of a pump which was installed and is maintained by Lemmon Acres LLC.
Dolezal initially made a motion to dismiss the project, which would have killed it, based on Sexton’s report.
“The system is struggling, not failing,” Dolezal said. He also cited the cost of the project.
County attorney Dennis Graft said that line in Sexton’s report was important as it would not give the county good legal footing if the drainage board chose to go ahead with the project and faced a challenge of the decisions in the courts.
Dolezal’s motion died for lack of a second.
“I think it needs to be tabled,” Hess said.
She made the motion to table the issue until the drainage board’s 11:15 a.m. meeting on Sept. 12. That motion passed 3-0.
In a response to a citizen’s letter of protest, Sexton had said, “I have determined these drains are in need of reconstruction.”
Monday’s public hearing packed the commissioners’ room at the new Noble County Annex. Several parties spoke against the project.
JD Reeve Acres LLC. would have an additional assessment of $18,823 based on its number of affected acreage.
At least two of those parcel owners questioned the benefit they would get from the project versus the extra assessment they would have to pay.
The reconstruction costs on a property owner’s assessment could be paid in one single year, or in five installments. A 10% charge on the unpaid balance would be charged each year, per Indiana code.
The Stillinger Drain was first installed in 1926, and much of the tile in that area comes from that era.
The old clay tile is failing and the Lemmons have been fixing the tile at their own expense since 1969. The longer time goes, the more often the tiles are in need of repair.
“It’s time to get it fixed,” Lemmon said.
If the Lemmons should choose to remove the pump, the area would suffer, including leading to standing water on C.R. 150E, Sexton said.
Anyone with a 10% or higher landownership stake can petition the drainage board for a reconstruction.
Leatherman said decisions on such major reconstruction projects are never easy.
“It puts a sick feeling in the pit of our stomachs,” he said. “(But) it’s the nature of the beast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.