LAGRANGE — A planned Tuesday morning vote by members of LaGrange County government on a LaGrange County REMC proposal to grant the utility $5 million from the county’s Major Moves Fund to help it build a new fiber optic network in rural LaGrange County was put on hold until Friday.
The committee members opted to delay the vote to give REMC officials more time to gather additional information about the proposal, and look into the question if it would be feasible to include in that plan an option requiring the utility to pay back at least part of that money if the fiber network proves itself to be a bigger financial success than originally suggested.
REMC is asking the county for a $5 million grant the company said it will roll together with $15 million its finances, and use that money to construct a brand new fiber-optic network in and around rural LaGrange County. REMC CEO Mark Leu told the committee members a Purdue University study suggested that such a network will result in an economic payback of nearly $100 million.
Rural connectivity has become a hot button issue in Indiana. The state also has set aside a pot of money to help rural communities connect to the web, and has partnered with several organizations to help make fast rural internet systems possible.
Leu has said REMC’s proposed network would bring fast, reliable internet service to parts of LaGrange County that are either underserved or have no service whatsoever. The plan calls for his company to install more than 500 miles of fiber-optic cable, potentially passing near at least 6,000 homes or businesses.
Leu said a fiber-optic network is a natural outgrowth for a utility company. The fiber-optic cable could be easily hung across on the utility’s network of utility poles already owned by the utility around rural LaGrange County. Leu also said large providers have already shown they’re not interested in providing fiber-optic connectivity to rural areas.
Leu also said that a fiber-optic network would immediately bring a wealth of opportunity to an underserved community, allowing for better e-learning, e-medicine as well as proving better service for agribusiness.
Council member Michael Strawser, who said he really likes the project, wondered if some mechanism to reimburse the county should the project prove more successful than first planned be put in place.
Leu told Strawser that the utility expects at least 45% of those homes and businesses within REMC fiber-optic territory will sign up for monthly service, but over time he expects that number would grow. He also said the project was envisioned to generate a positive cash flow at 45%, but a higher percentage of users would allow the utility to potentially pay back some of that capital over time.
The county was gifted more than $40 million by the state when the Toll Road was sold to private investors. The rules governing that fund require that projects funded with Major Moves money to get approval from a supermajority of a joint session of both the LaGrange County Council and LaGrange County Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.