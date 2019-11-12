KENDALLVILLE — A vehicle that crashed into a power pole Monday night, causing two separate shutdowns of U.S. 6, had been reported stolen after it wrecked.
The Rome City Town Marshal's Office is investigating a 1999 Dodge Durango which was reported stolen from the Subway restaurant at 110 Park Drive Monday evening.
The Durango later crashed into a telephone pole at the intersection of C.R. 500E and U.S. 6 at 5:09 p.m. Monday, according to the Noble County Sheriff's Department.
The driver of the Durango fled before police could arrive at the scene.
The Durango was not reported stolen until 5:35 p.m., according to police.
Police have not made any arrests in the case, but the investigation continues.
The accident shut down U.S. 6 at two separate points Monday night amid ongoing snowy conditions.
Emergency responders had to shut down the highway during the initial response because the wreck had snapped a Noble REMC utility pole.
The highway was reopened for a period of time, but then had to be shut off again later in the evening when power crews arrived to replace the pole and rehang power lines.
