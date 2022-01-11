KENDALLVILLE — Tower 10 is a big piece of firefighting machinery, one that comes with a big price tag.
So Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley wants to start shopping now and hunting for the best price for the city’s workhorse ladder truck.
At Tuesday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, McKinley sought permission to start pulling together specs for a new ladder truck, but also to explore the possibility of using a different purchasing method in hopes of getting a good deal on a new fire apparatus to replace the aging Tower 10.
Kendallville aims to replaces it ladder trucks about every 20 years, which means its almost time for an upgrade at the city fire department.
Tower 10 is an important piece of equipment for the city because of its size, reach and capabilities and helps Kendallville maintain a good fire protection rating, which helps lower insurance rates for homeowners and businesses throughout the fire department’s coverage area.
McKinley noted that a new ladder truck would also become a “first-out apparatus” as an engine/ladder truck, meaning that it could be utilized for most runs.
That being said, Tower 10 is also the department’s most expensive vehicle.
“That is our largest price tag of apparatus to purchase,” McKinley said.
While Kendallville could put out traditional bids for a new firefighting apparatus, McKinley said he also wants to looking to possibly buying a new truck through a “cooperative consortium” arrangement.
Basically, that process allows one government agency to bid a product or service and then other agencies can “tag on” to that bid and purchase it at the same rate.
“It’s a cooperative agreement with another municipal agency that’s already purchased that,” McKinley said. “You take a bid and some other agencies tag into your bid process for that apparatus.”
City engineer Scott Derby said Kendallville already utilizes that method sometimes. For example, the city tacks on to the Noble County Highway Department’s annual crack sealing bid for road maintenance, allowing Kendallville to utilize the same contractor at the same rate as opposed to having bid out similar work itself.
McKinley said the main benefit would be that it speeds up the process and can potentially save money, especially as prices have increased and product availability has decreased since the start of the pandemic.
“It’s a faster process so we don’t have to wait,” McKinley said. “If we can get something going now, it saves taxpayers money.”
McKinley said he and city attorney Doug Atz are going to check out the consortium option, but can always fall back on the regular bidding process if there’s not a good opportunity or if it doesn’t appear that the city would save significant money.
Board of Works members gave McKinley permission to start looking for a replacement apparatus.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved an invoice for $7,800 to Strawser Brothers Construction for sidewalk work along the east side of the new downtown pocket park.
• Approved opening up hiring for a new police officer to replace Officer Joe Handshoe, who recently retired after 20 years on the force.
• OK’d wage increases for firefighter Casey Kintz and police Officer Matthew Gillison. Gillison is being promoted to second-shift sergeant and taking on that new supervisory role for road officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.