ALBION — The moral is if you have equipment — take good care of it.
The Albion Town Council Tuesday approved the purchase of a new tractor for the Albion Parks Department.
The low bid turned in by More’s Kubota in Columbia City was $16,859.37.
The actual price of the tractor was a little more than $43,000, but the town traded in its 2014 tractor and received a $27,000 credit.
According to Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers, his department bought the tractor new in 2014, paying just under $20,000 for it.
Also at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
• The council approved a facade grant request made by Joshua and Arian Gunder for $3,630.37.
The grant was recommended by the Albion Redevelopment Commission, which handles the TIF money generated by the town’s TIF districts.
The Gunders have purchased the building at 108 E. Main Street and have put in a business on the ground floor. The couple is now renovating the second floor which will provide for three apartments.
Included in that renovation are the installation of outside steps and a deck. The grant will pay for half of the cost of those two improvements.
The vote on the measure was 3-2, and came after a lengthy discussion.
Jason Gunder was going to do the work himself, which led to a lengthy discussion by the council.
The rules set by the redevelopment commission call for at least three bids from “qualified independent contractors.” The redevelopment commission then agrees to pay half of the cost based on the lowest of those bids.
The Gunders had submitted more than the required bids, but the fact that Jason Gunder was going to do the work himself and not a “qualified independent contractor,” created a dilemma for some council members.
Councilman John Morr said while Gunder appeared to be qualified to do the work, allowing someone to do work that isn’t a contractor could create a problem.
“How do we know a person is qualified?” Morr said. “That’s my concern.”
Councilman Don Shultz was hesitant because allowing someone to do the work themselves wasn’t technically permissible according to the RDC guidelines.
“I don’t like the way we’re not abiding by our own rules,” Shultz said.
Morr and Shultz voted against approval of the grant, citing the need for updated language in the RDC’s facade grant application process to allow for people to do the work themselves. Both said they supported the project on the docket Tuesday evening.
Councilmen Darold Smolinske and Zane Gray and Council president Vicki Jellison voted to approve the grant.
RDC member Lori Gagen was on hand at Tuesday’s meeting and said the RDC was working on language changes it would propose to the council at a future meeting.
The council also announced three upcoming events:
• The Albion S.T.A.R. Team will be hosting its annual “Scare on the Square” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday.
• Halloween trick or treating will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
• The Albion Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Halloween Party at the Albion Fire Station on Monday, Oct. 31, from 7-8:30 p.m.
