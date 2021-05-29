Burglary suspect apprehended
LAGRANGE — A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary after police say he was caught red-handed walking out of a house with his hands and pockets filled with items officers determined weren’t his.
Wilfred Joseph Lipscomb, of the 1700 block of C.R 200N, LaGrange, was charged by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office with burglary, a Level 4 felony, and residential entry, a Level 6 felony, for entering a LaGrange home Monday and taking several items.
Police allege Lipscomb entered the home after he discovered the front door was unlocked and started helping himself to items he found around the house.
Ironically, Lipscomb was caught when the homeowner’s daughter happened to drive by and noticed a strange car in the driveway. She immediately called her father and asked if he had a visitor. When she was told no, she called the police and used her car to block Lipscomb’s car in the driveway.
Police said Lipscomb was found in possession of several items that were later identified as having been taken from the home. He was transported to the LaGrange County Jail.
