KENDALLVILLE — Police Chief Lance Waters is looking to revive an officer position in the Kendallville Police Department that has been vacant almost as long as its existed.
The title of captain in the Kendallville police department isn't officially the second in command in the department behind the chief, but the position was created with the intent of being a high-level supervisor, to help oversee all three shifts and work as a link between road officers and detectives.
The position was created under the administration of former Chief Rob Wiley and was designed supervise the sergeants and road officers on the day, evening and night shifts and help coordinate efforts between those officers doing the legwork responding to calls and patrolling the city and the detectives who work investigations.
Wiley promoted department veteran Mike McCann to the title in March 2019, but it was a short-lived promotion as McCann stepped down from the job in June 2019 due to health reasons.
It's been vacant ever since.
Waters told the Board of Works and Public Safety on Tuesday morning that he'd like permission to open that position up again.
There's no immediate need to fill the job, as Waters is still working to fill in a hole a little further down the command chain in the department.
"I don't have a timeline right now for filling that position. We're working on filling the sergeant's position right now," Waters said.
The board of works gave Waters the go-ahead to start looking again to see if he can find a suitable candidate to fill the leadership role at KPD.
The department has been in the process of replacing officers and filling vacancies for a while now, but Kendallville's roster is getting back to full staff. On Tuesday, Waters also sought permission to hire Lucas Pant, who is already academy-certified and has three years of experience.
Waters said Pant could be sworn in as soon as the next city council meeting on Dec. 7 and start two days later on Dec. 9. That will fill up Kendallville's roster of officers and get the department back to full strength.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved purchase of replacement street signs. City engineer Scott Derby said the city tracks the reflectivity of its street signs, which have a 10-year warranty period, and then replaces about 10% of the city's inventory each year, as needed.
• Approved purchase of seven new ballistic vests for the police department, at a cost of $849 per vest. Waters said the city gets an improved price by being able to tack on the City of Fort Wayne's bid contract for vests, which helps cut down the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.