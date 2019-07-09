LIGONIER — A yearlong drug investigation culminated with six people being arrested after police served search warrants on two locations within Ligonier shortly before sunup Monday.
The Indiana State Police SWAT Team served the first warrant at approximately 5:30 a.m. at 1015 Third St., then left in its armored vehicle to serve the second warrant at 407 Lincolnway West.
Pedro Macias, 45, was arrested at his residence on Lincolnway West on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 4 felony. He was held without bond.
Macias had been charged June 6 in Noble County with possession of methamphetamine. He posted $4,500 bond and was released on June 7. A trial date for that case has not been set.
Tony J. Skaggs, 28, was arrested Monday at his home at 1015 Third St. on a warrant issued by authorities in Michigan. He also faces preliminary charges related to Monday’s warrant of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; possession of heroin with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; possession of fentanyl, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a stolen firearm, a Level 6 felony. He was held without bond.
Four other people were arrested at the Third Street residence Monday:
• Bradley D. Davis, 33, of the 2100 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tony L. Skaggs, 52, of the 7100 block of North Main Street, Wawaka, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 2 felony. He was held without bond.
• Kursty L. Fugate, 31, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. She was held without bond.
• Kitty S. Hasse, 53, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 2 felony; and three counts of neglect of a dependent, all Level 6 felonies. She was held without bond.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department spearheaded the investigation, with the assistance of the Ligonier Police Department, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Kosciusko County’s drug task force, the Indiana State Police and the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Deputy prosecutor Leslie Shively rode with police units to both locations.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber lauded the collaborative work.
“It was a great effort between all of the agencies involved with this,” Weber said.
He also cited patrol officers who initiated an investigation on some of the parties involved in Monday’s arrests.
According to an undercover operative with the DEA, police allegedly had made several “buys” from Macias using undercover officers.
Police allege they followed the trail of narcotics from Macias’ home on Lincolnway West to the Third Street address, leading to the acquisition of the warrant for that home.
“It ultimately led us to target some of (Macias’) sources of supplies,” the operative said.
The operative said “a significant amount of narcotics” was allegedly discovered at the Third Street address, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana.
Methamphetamine was also located on the Lincolnway West property.
The Noble County Department of Child Services was called to the Third Street address.
