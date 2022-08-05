ALBION — Due to legal notice deadlines, the Noble County Plan Commission won’t officially consider recommending changes to the county’s solar ordinance until meeting in special session at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The Noble County Commissioners on Monday tasked the plan commission with coming up with a recommendation as to what percentage of the county’s tillable farmland could be used for commercial solar operations.
The commissioners have also asked for a recommendation from the plan commission capping the amount of commercial solar any one property owner can have installed on their property.
The commissioners also want the plan commission to consider extending a moratorium on accepting applications through the end of this calendar year.
Initially, it was thought that the plan commission would take up the issue at its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 17, but public notice deadlines could not be met in that time frame.
The plan commission will still meet on Aug. 17, and solar may be discussed, but the plan commission can’t take action until the meeting on Aug. 24.
The commissioners will be making their own recommendations to send to the plan commission following a discussion which is set to take place beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the new county annex on Monday.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said he is not anticipating taking any public comment regarding solar at Monday’s meeting.
Comments would be accepted in any meeting where adopting changes is on the agenda in the form of a public hearing, but Leatherman said Monday’s meeting will just be a discussion so the commissioners can send their thoughts to the plan commission ahead of its Aug. 24 meeting.
LaGrange County recently passed a commercial solar ordinance limiting the total amount of farm acreage available for solar to 5%.
On April 25, the commissioners imposed a 120-day moratorium on accepting permit applications while it weighed limits.
That moratorium is set to expire later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.