Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Tharon J. Albright, 29, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Albright was released on his own recognizance.
Phillena E. Berkes, 49, of the 5100 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
John C. Bradley IV, 36, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 685S, Topeka, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bradley was released on his own recognizance.
Maria A. Clark, 28, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Amy M. Edsall, 37, of the 700 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Edsall was released on her own recognizance.
Randy L. Heltzel Jr., 28, of the 4500 block of Willard Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Heltzel was held on $2,500 bond.
Vernon L. Herbst, 47, of the 900 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Herbst was held on $2,500 bond.
Lacie D. Lambright, 35, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Lambright was held on $2,500 bond.
Christian M. McQuade, 28, of the 00 block of EMS Lane B59, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. McQuade was held without bond.
Alexis Rivera, 21, of the 100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Rivera was held on $1,500 cash bond.
