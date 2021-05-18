Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Joel K. Cornelius, 69, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Cornelius was held without bond.
Dawn N. Goulding, 37, of the 9500 block of West Baseline Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Goulding was held on $2,500 bond.
David Hicks, 41, no address provided, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hicks was held without bond.
Cortni D. Johnson, 31, of the 5500 block of South S.R. 109, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Johnson was held on $2,500 bond.
Myint Lwee, 20, of the 21200 block of Carterton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of battery on a child, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery-adult in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Lwee was held without bond.
Nathan C. McElhinney, 37, of the 2300 block of Sawgrass Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. McElhinney was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael S. Ostrander, 48, of the 7100 block of West C.R. 1000N, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Ostrander was held on $2,500 bond.
Edward L. Rose Jr., 45, of the 400 block of Granada Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony. Rose was held on $2,500 bond.
Walter B. Slone, 45, of the 1300 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Slone was released on his own recognizance.
Justin D. Watts, 21, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; Battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, possession hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and intimidation, a Level 6 felony. Watts was held on $2,500 bond.
Beth Wilson, 33, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wilson was released on her own recognizance.
Johnnie A. Winners, 50, of the 500 block of East Jefferson, Fort Wayne, was booked at 6:18 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jeremy W. Holliday, 34, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; false informing/reporting, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Holliday was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. Holliday was held without bond.
Tony J. Jacobs, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 9:51 a.m. Saturday on a court order. No charging information provided.
Olya K. Jarnagin, 26, of Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Jarnigan was held on $10,000 bond.
William J. Marshall Jr., 52, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Marshall was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathon D. Atteberry, 20, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 900S, South Whitley, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Atteberry was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Paige A. Herendeen, 34, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 200E 57, Churubusco, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Herendeen was held without bond.
Kyle J. Wilken, 33, of the 15600 block of C.R. 10, Bristol, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wilken was held without bond.
