KENDALLVILLE — In the past year, parents in crisis across Northeast Indiana now have safe, anonymous options to surrender a child, thanks to the proliferation of baby boxes.
Recently, both Kendallville and Auburn dedicated their new Safe Haven Baby Boxes, both at fire stations.
Those two boxes bring the region’s total to four, with two already existing in Angola and Columbia City. When Ligonier’s new fire station is completed, it will also have a baby box, bringing the count up to five.
The baby boxes are installed in the wall of a building — in this case, all at fire stations. Those surrendering a baby can open a door on the outside of a building and place the child in a climate-controlled area.
When a baby is surrendered, dispatch is alerted, and the baby is taken to safety.
Columbia City Fire Chief Tom LaRue knew a baby box would help his firefighters better serve their community when they had a baby surrendered before the box was installed.
It couldn’t be anonymous, since the parent had to hand their child over in person. The fire station and the parent meeting face-to-face wasn’t something for which either party could have trained enough.
“That’s not one of those things that you’re prepared for,” LaRue said. “It’s stressful for all parties involved to have a baby handed to you and not have a process for that.”
Since Columbia City installed its baby box in October, they haven’t had a surrender. But now, LaRue and his team have a procedure in place to accept a surrendered child anonymously and safely.
When Angola Fire Chief Thomas R. “T.R.” Hagerty had the city’s baby box installed in November, he knew his location would be strategic in helping parents in dire circumstances from other states, too.
Right now, Michigan does not have any Safe Haven Baby Boxes, and the closest boxes in Ohio are in Hicksville and Defiance.
“Being as close to the border as we are with Michigan and Ohio, and being in the northeast corner of Indiana was the draw to look into doing it,” Hagerty said.
Though Angola’s box is also yet to be used, Hagerty takes solace in knowing that the option is at least available.
“I would rather see a baby dropped off to us at the fire station using the box than what the alternative could be,” Hagerty said.
That’s a sentiment Safe Haven Baby Box CEO and founder Monica Kelsey shared at Kendallville’s dedication of its new baby box, the 37th in the state.
When a parent must make the choice to relinquish responsibility of their child, Kelsey, who had been surrendered as a baby herself, would like to see a safe option to do so.
Since the baby boxes’ inception in 2015, Indiana has seen eight babies surrendered through the Safe Haven program.
Auburn’s Fire Station No. 2 is the 38th box dedicated in the state. Since its dedication weeks ago, Deputy Fire Chief Doug Cox said supporters love the new addition to the fire station, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Community feedback has been tremendous,” Cox said.
At Auburn’s dedication, Linda Znacho of Indianapolis, founder of heknowsyourname.org, spoke on behalf of Safe Haven. According to her, more than 78 babies have been surrendered in the boxes.
The four baby boxes in the area are located at:
- Columbia City Fire Department, 112 S. Chauncey St., Columbia City.
- Angola Fire Department, 202 W. Gilmore St., Angola.
- Kendallville Fire Department, 304 E. North St., Kendallville.
- Auburn Fire Station No. 2, 902 S. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn.
