KENDALLVILLE — For a broadcaster who can pull out a superlative or six whenever he needs one, Fred Inniger doesn't drop any words ending in -est when talking about what makes this year's East Noble football team a state-worthy competitor.
The key this year, according to the unmistakable voice of Knight Nation on 95.5 The Hawk for the last 51 years, is balance.
After watching two previous East Noble state teams and literal dozens of other seasons of varying success, the difference Inniger sees in the 2019 squad is its breadth and depth of talent.
"We've had a lot of good players and a lot of good teams," Inniger said Tuesday. "This is the most balanced team I've ever seen."
In 2000, East Noble had a superstar in quarterback David Gater. In 2003, big running back Konrad Mundon was carrying the load averaging nearly 175 yards per game. Both teams had a good supporting cast, but the Knights leaned heavily on their stars.
"On those two teams we kind of relied on one or two players," Inniger said. "As those players went, it's how we went."
But what Inniger sees in the 2019 squad is a lineup that's not reliant on any particular handful of players, but instead has a wide array of weapons.
While East Noble has a strong core of 18 seniors on the lineup, one of the other major boons Inniger sees is a group of underclassmen that have stepped in and contributed in big ways.
"The difference has been this year, we thought we'd be pretty good. We've had five sophomores that have just been lights out," Inniger said.
Another area of strength for East Noble has been its attitude and poise. Credit for that goes to Coach Luke Amstutz, who, tying back to the theme, keeps his team balanced emotionally.
"The way you win is keep everything on an even keel. You don't get too high if you score a touchdown and don't get too low when the other team scores a touchdown," Inniger said.
"This team has shown me fortitude. This team has shown me resilience," he said.
Those traits were clearly evident last week in the 29-24 victory over Hobart in the semi-state game at home. After a sloppy first quarter and a 17-0 deficit, the Knight scored 26 unanswered points to retake the lead, then were able to hold of a final Hobart drive to seal the victory.
Even after turning the ball over five times, East Noble was able to dig out a tough win.
Looking ahead, East Noble will now travel to Indianapolis Saturday to play an Evansville Memorial squad that is returning to the state finals for the third year in a row.
The Tigers won the Class 3A title in 2017 with a 29-17 victory over Brebeuf Jesuit. In 2018, forced to rise a class to the larger 4A division, Memorial was able to return to the state championship against the bigger schools, finally falling 16-10 in a four-overtime match against Bishop Dwenger.
And now, they're back for a third time, proving they're not "chopped liver," Inniger said.
For East Noble and for Inniger, it'll be their first time at Lucas Oil Stadium, which the previous two state title games happening at the old Indianapolis Colts home in the RCA Dome.
For Inniger, broadcasting in the big leagues is so much easier, he said. In the East Noble press box, it's just him and Rich Anderson trying to keep stats and make the call. But down at the stadium, they have TV cameras capturing the action, live stat-keeping and monitors that pull up a play-by-play with running statistics.
"They make you look smarter than you are," Inniger said. "Technology is amazing. Really looking forward to going to Lucas Oil Stadium with all the technology and the fun and they're so kind. They make everybody feel ... like we're special."
As for what to expect at state, Inniger's advice to the 2019 squad is to simply bask in the experience. Win or lose, it'll be the support of the community, the support of the student body, the experience of playing at the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the memory of working side by side with their brothers in pads and helmets that they'll remember most.
"To see everyone talking about it and the whole experience, yeah you want to win but you'll never forget the experience," Inniger said. "The experience, in the end, when you talk to players 20 years from now, the first thing they say about is the experience and the second is about winning."
East Noble (14-0) takes the field against Evansville Memorial (12-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For those not attending the game in person Saturday, you can catch Inniger, Anderson and Mark Cockroft on the air from Lucas Oil Stadium on 95.5 The Hawk or stream live via the web from 955fmthehawk.com.
