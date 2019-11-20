3 booked into

Noble County Jail

ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

Justin J. Easterday, 20, of the 300 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.

Laura J. Manzer, 46, of the 300 block of East Lake Street, Topeka, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Manzer was held without bond.

Jennifer E. Stephen, 23, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Stephen was held on $3,500 bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.