3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Justin J. Easterday, 20, of the 300 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Laura J. Manzer, 46, of the 300 block of East Lake Street, Topeka, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Manzer was held without bond.
Jennifer E. Stephen, 23, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Stephen was held on $3,500 bond.
