Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Terri L. Price, 56, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Price was held without bond.
Isaias S. Santiago Jr., 28, of the 100 block of East High Street, Kendallville, was arrested Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Santiago was held without bond.
Samantha J. Ankrom, 31, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Ankrom was held on $10,000 bond.
Ashley J. Arndt, 27, of the 1600 block of South Willow Bend Drive, LaPorte, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Arndt was held without bond.
Trever M. Dunn, 19, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:59 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Dunn was held on $2,500 bond.
Lakiesha D. Easley, 30, of the 300 block of West Oakridge Avenue, Goshen, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Easley was held without bond.
Brooke R. Farlow, 29, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided. Farlow was held without bond.
Renae McDaniels, 41, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. McDaniels was held without bond.
Jerad M. Pease, 28, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Pease was held without bond.
Amy L. Strowmatt, 51, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Strowmatt was held without bond.
Clinton L. Campbell, 28, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on two warrants, each charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Everardo Segovia Rosales, 30, of the 500 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Rosales was held on $2,500 bond.
Trey M. Springer, 21, of the 5900 block of North C.R. 650E, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Sunday by Albion police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Springer was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.